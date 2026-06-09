Patna Court Stays Punitive Action Against Khan Sir in Firing Case

A Patna court stayed any coercive action against Khan Sir pending further hearings.
The case is linked to a firing incident at his coaching institute in Patna.
Police had named him in an FIR after two guards claimed they acted on his instructions.
A Patna district court on Tuesday stayed any punitive action against educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, until further orders. The relief comes in connection with a case linked to a firing incident at his coaching institute.
"The court has stayed his arrest till further orders and ordered the production of the case diary and other antecedents at the next hearing," Khan Sir's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mouar, told reporters.
The relief came after a hearing on Khan's anticipatory bail plea in the district court. The court said that although no coercive action was to be taken against the educator, investigators could still question him in connection with the case.
The anticipatory bail plea had been filed on Monday.
"All the facts have been put before the court in accordance with law. After examining the case diary, the court is expected to pass the final order," his lawyer said.
Vandalism Incident
The case stems from an incident in which a group of 15 to 20 people allegedly vandalised the premises of Khan Global Studies (KGS) in Patna. The incident, which took place on June 2, also allegedly involved stone-pelting by the miscreants.
The next day, police detained two guards associated with Khan Sir's coaching institute for allegedly firing shots on the night of June 2. The guards, in their statements to the police, claimed they had acted on Khan Sir's orders. This led the police to register an FIR against Khan Sir.
The case has been registered at Kadamkuan police station and includes charges under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as provisions of the Arms Act. Police also said that the weapons used in the firing had been sent for forensic examination.
The conflict has been linked to rivalry between coaching institutions. Following a complaint by KGS, police arrested the director of a rival coaching institute along with several associates.