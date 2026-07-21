Italian PM Meloni Calls For 'Truth' Behin Bologna Arrest Death As Protests Turn Violent

Video and Investigation

A video of Fakir's final moments, widely shared on social media, shows him face down on the ground while two officers restrain him. He can be heard calling for help and saying he could not breathe before his movements gradually stop, according to the BBC report. A third person who is not a policeman pins his legs down as emergency workers stand by. About two minutes into the video, Fakir stops struggling. The police officers tie his wrists and ankles and, when one of them realises Fakir is no longer moving, slaps him twice on the cheek. By the time an ambulance worker approaches, it is clear Fakir is unconscious, the BBC reported.