‘Wants to Be Friends Again’: Trump Says Meloni Repeatedly Asked For Photo Together At G7 Summit

President Trump claimed that Italian PM Giorgia Meloni repeatedly asked for photos with him at the G7 Summit, jokingly saying she “wants to be friends again.”
The comment reflects warm personal interaction between the two leaders despite past differences, with Trump praising Meloni as a strong leader.
The light-hearted moment came during the G7 Summit where both leaders discussed key global issues including trade, security, and regional stability.
US President Donald Trump has revealed that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni repeatedly approached him for a joint photograph during the G7 Summit, jokingly suggesting that she “wants to be friends again.”
Speaking to reporters after the summit, Trump shared the anecdote with his characteristic style, saying Meloni insisted on multiple photos together. “She came up to me several times and said, ‘Donald, let’s take a picture.’ I think she wants to be friends again,” Trump remarked, drawing laughter from the media contingent.
The comment comes after a period of perceived coolness between the two leaders following differences on certain global issues during Trump’s previous term. However, the G7 Summit saw both leaders engaging cordially on topics such as trade, migration, and security.
Trump praised Meloni, calling her a “strong leader” and noting that Italy under her leadership has been a reliable partner. The two were seen interacting warmly during the summit sessions, with several photos of them together circulating widely on social media.
Meloni’s office has not officially commented on Trump’s remarks, but Italian officials described the bilateral meeting as “productive and friendly.” The light-hearted exchange has been widely shared, with many viewing it as a classic Trump moment that blends diplomacy with personal flair.
The G7 Summit concluded with discussions on global economic challenges, the situation in West Asia, and climate issues. Trump’s anecdote about Meloni has added a lighter note to the otherwise serious diplomatic gathering.