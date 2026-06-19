'Neither I Nor Italy Beg': Meloni Fires Back At Trump Over G7 Photo Claim

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni accused US President Donald Trump of fabricating claims about their interactions at the recent G7 summit, sparking a new diplomatic conflict between the two nations.
The conflict emerged after Trump alleged the Italian leader pleaded for a photograph during the gathering. Meloni firmly rejected the account.
"Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished," Meloni said in a video posted across her social media platforms. "I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the US, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence. There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg," she added.
Trump's Interview Claims
Trump made the assertions during an interview with the Italian broadcaster La7. He reportedly said he only spoke with the Italian prime minister because she sought his attention, implying he was under no obligation to interact with her.
"She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her," Trump said, according to the network's translation.
La7 released a dubbed version of the exchange rather than the original audio.
The comments follow the recent G7 summit in France. Images from the event showed Trump and Meloni sitting together and speaking at length. The interaction had suggested their relationship was improving after months of tension.
However, the dispute immediately escalated and impacted bilateral meeting. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled his planned visit to the US. Tajani said Trump’s remarks were offensive to Meloni and to Italy as a whole.
Giovanbattista Fazzolari, a senior official in Meloni’s office and one of her closest political allies, issued an unusually strong rebuke.
"It's unclear whether by design or incompetence, he is ruining the historic relations between the United States and Europe.," Fazzolari said.
"With his inappropriate outbursts, he has managed no easy feat, to make the United States unpopular across the entire European continent, damaging not only Europe but above all the United States," he added.
History of Strained Ties
Meloni shared a strong relationship with Trump previously. She in fact positioned herself as a bridge between Europe and the US administration. She was one of the rare European heads of state to attend his 2025 inauguration.
Relations began showing signs of strain earlier in 2026. Meloni criticised Trump's comments about Pope Leo's denunciation of the war in Iran.
Trump responded at the time by accusing Meloni of lacking courage. The exchange added a layer of tension between the two leaders before the latest summit.