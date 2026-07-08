India Names Sanjeev Jain as New Ambassador to North Korea

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India established consular relations with North Korea in 1962 and embassy-level diplomatic ties in 1973, with the two countries maintaining regular Foreign Office Consultations.

Indian External Affairs Ministry
Indian External Affairs Ministry | Representative Image Photo: AP

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday appointed Sanjeev Jain, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, as India's next Ambassador to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Jain, who is currently serving as India's Ambassador to Cabo Verde, "is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the ministry said in a statement.

He will replace Aliawati Longkumer, who has served as India's envoy to North Korea since June 2025.

India's diplomatic engagement with North Korea dates back more than six decades. Consular ties were established in March 1962, followed by the opening of the Indian Consulate General in Pyongyang in 1968. The two countries formally upgraded their relationship to embassy-level diplomatic ties on December 10, 1973.

According to the MEA, bilateral relations have traditionally been marked by "friendship, cooperation and understanding," with both sides maintaining regular dialogue through the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) mechanism.

India also played a prominent humanitarian role on the Korean Peninsula after the 1950-53 Korean War. It chaired the nine-member Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission set up by the United Nations to oversee the exchange of prisoners of war, an effort led by Major General K. S. Thimayya that received international recognition.

While maintaining diplomatic ties with Pyongyang, New Delhi has consistently called on North Korea to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and has backed diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

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India has also welcomed previous peace initiatives, including the 2018 inter-Korean summits and the meetings between then-US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expressing hope that continued dialogue would help promote peace, stability and reconciliation in the region.

(inputs from ANI)

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