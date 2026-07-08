NIA Conducts Fresh Searches In Vijayawada In Connection With Terror Links

NIA conducted searches at eight locations in Vijayawada as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged terror links.
The probe relates to suspected terror financing and logistical support to banned organisations through hawala and other channels.
The agency seized electronic devices and documents; further action, including possible additional arrests, is expected in the coming days.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted fresh searches at multiple locations in Vijayawada on Wednesday as part of its ongoing probe into alleged terror links in Andhra Pradesh.
According to NIA officials, the searches were carried out at eight premises, including residential houses and commercial establishments in different parts of the city. The agency is investigating a suspected module believed to be involved in providing logistical support and funding to terror activities.
The operation was carried out by a team of NIA officers who arrived in Vijayawada early in the morning. The searches lasted several hours, during which electronic devices, documents, and other materials were seized from the locations. The agency has not disclosed the names of the individuals whose premises were searched, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation.
This is the second round of searches by the NIA in Vijayawada in the past three months. In April 2026, the agency had conducted raids in connection with the same case and arrested two individuals. The current searches are understood to be aimed at gathering additional evidence and identifying more links in the suspected network.
The case relates to alleged terror financing and the movement of suspicious funds through hawala channels and other informal networks. The NIA has been investigating the role of certain individuals in facilitating the transfer of money that was allegedly used to support banned organisations and their activities in different parts of the country.
Andhra Pradesh Police have been assisting the NIA in the investigation. Senior police officials said that local teams provided logistical support during the searches. The state government has stated that it is fully cooperating with the central agency and that the investigation is being carried out as per law.
The NIA has been increasingly active in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in recent years, focusing on terror financing, radicalisation, and cross-border linkages. Several modules have been busted in the region, leading to multiple arrests and the seizure of incriminating materials.
The fresh searches in Vijayawada have created a buzz in the city, with local residents expressing concern over the presence of terror-related activities in the region. However, officials have appealed for calm and assured that the situation is under control.
The NIA is expected to analyse the materials seized during the searches and may conduct further raids or summon more individuals in the coming days. The agency has maintained that the investigation is at a crucial stage and that more details will be shared as the probe progresses.
This development comes at a time when security agencies across the country are on high alert regarding possible terror threats and attempts to radicalise youth through online platforms and financial networks.
The NIA was set up in 2008 following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to deal with terror-related cases across the country. It has been investigating several high-profile cases involving terror financing and cross-border linkages in recent years.