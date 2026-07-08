Andhra Government Grants ₹60 Lakh Relief To Families Of Fishermen Missing Off Visakhapatnam Coast

Andhra Pradesh government grants ₹60 lakh ex-gratia to families of six missing fishermen (₹10 lakh each).
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed immediate support and continuation of search operations.
The mechanised fishing boat went missing off Visakhapatnam coast last week; search efforts by Coast Guard and Navy are ongoing.
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹60 lakh to the families of fishermen who went missing off the Visakhapatnam coast last week.
According to an official statement issued by the state government, each of the families of the missing fishermen will receive ₹10 lakh as immediate financial assistance. The decision was taken following a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who directed officials to provide all possible support to the affected families.
The incident occurred when a mechanised fishing boat with six fishermen on board went missing after venturing into the sea from Visakhapatnam harbour. Despite continuous search operations by the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, and state fisheries department, the boat and the fishermen have not been traced so far.
The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured the families that the government stands with them in this difficult time. He also directed the fisheries department to expedite the search efforts and provide all necessary logistical support to the rescue teams.
Opposition parties have criticised the state government for what they called “delayed response” to the incident. However, the ruling TDP has defended its actions, stating that all possible resources were mobilised immediately after the boat went missing.
The families of the missing fishermen have appealed to the government to continue the search operations and ensure that every effort is made to trace their loved ones. They have also demanded adequate compensation and support for their livelihood until the fishermen are found.
The Andhra Pradesh government has also announced that it will provide monthly financial assistance to the families until the search operations are concluded. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to fast-track the release of the ex-gratia amount.
The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by fishermen in the Bay of Bengal, especially during the monsoon season when weather conditions can change rapidly.
Search operations by the Indian Coast Guard and other agencies are still continuing, with hopes of finding the missing boat and fishermen alive.