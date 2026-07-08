How Fake Government Agency Secured Nearly $1Mn From Nigeria's Treasury?

Tinubu on Tuesday ordered the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to investigate and report back within thirty days. The inquiry covers forged appointment letters and official documents, use of false claims to seek diplomatic support including visa facilitation, the opening of bank accounts with allegedly forged papers, and the role of any public officials, private individuals or financial institutions that may have helped the scheme along. The president also directed investigators to identify weaknesses in government procedures that allowed a fictitious body to acquire the appearance of official legitimacy.