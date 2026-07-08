70 Thefts In 45 Days? 5 Findings That Rocked The Ram Temple Probe

A preliminary Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has found prima facie evidence of nearly 70 suspected thefts in 45 days. But as investigators reconstructed what happened inside the temple's donation counting system, the probe expanded beyond the alleged thefts themselves. In the process, five broad findings emerged: repeated cash pilferage caught on CCTV, weak supervision, security lapses, flaws in the counting process and wider failures in enforcing established safeguards.