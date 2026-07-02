Venugopal Seeks SC Probe Into Ram Temple Fund Embezzlement

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is a public trust constituted by the Union government in 2020 following a Supreme Court judgment. The former Chief Accounts Officer of the Trust had flagged systematic irregularities and warned that unaccounted gold and silver ornaments were being spirited away in 2020-21. However, the Trust unceremoniously removed him from his duties instead of hearing his concerns, Moneycontrol reported.