Rahul Gandhi Blames Centre for Fresh Manipur Violence, Says 'Divisive Ideology' Fuelled Conflict

Rahul Gandhi blamed the Modi government for the latest violence in Manipur, alleging that its "divisive ideology" had deepened the conflict despite President's Rule in the state.
Fresh clashes erupted in Kamjong district, where Kuki and Tangkhul Naga settlements were set on fire in what appeared to be retaliatory attacks.
Kuki and Naga organisations accused each other of orchestrating the violence, reigniting tensions after a period of relative calm.
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday blamed the Centre for the fresh violence in Manipur, saying the unrest was the result of the Modi government's "divisive ideology."
His remarks came a day after several houses were set on fire in Manipur's Kamjong district amid renewed clashes between Kuki and Naga groups.
Fresh Violence Erupts in Kamjong
According to reports, armed groups launched attacks along the India-Myanmar border in Kamjong district on Wednesday, marking a resurgence of tensions between the Kuki and Naga communities after a period of relative calm.
Miscreants allegedly set fire to Phaimol, a Kuki-Zo settlement near the border, around 12.30 pm. The village was reportedly deserted at the time, as residents had taken shelter in a nearby village for more than a week.
The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki community in the state, condemned the attack and alleged that the assailants were members of armed outfits operating from across the Myanmar border.
In what was suspected to be a retaliatory attack, armed miscreants targeted Kongkan Thana and adjoining Tangkhul Naga settlements.
Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing said at least 12 houses belonging to the Tangkhul Naga community were set ablaze in Kongkan Thana.
Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Government
Reacting to the violence, Rahul Gandhi said Manipur had been "burning for years" and that the latest attacks had once again devastated families.
"Even with two governments and President's rule, the conflict is only deepening. Thousands have lost their lives, countless families have been shattered—the unbearable agony Manipur is enduring is hard even to imagine," Gandhi wrote on X.
He alleged that the violence was the outcome of the Modi government's "divisive ideology."
"This is the result of the Modi government's divisive ideology, which divides people in the name of religion, caste, language, region and identity. Today, not just Manipur but the entire country has given up hope of even two words of empathy from the Prime Minister, let alone any action," he said.
'Manipur Deserves Better'
The Congress leader said Manipur deserved peace and asserted that unity was the only path forward.
"Manipur deserves better and for that, uniting India is the only way forward," Gandhi said.
The latest violence has reignited accusations between Kuki and Naga organisations, with both communities blaming each other for orchestrating the attacks.
(With Inputs From PTI)