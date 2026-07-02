Manipur: Houses Torched In Kamjong Border Villages; Kuki Body Alleges Separate Attack In Noney

Armed militants torched houses in Kuki-Zo and Tangkhul Naga villages in Kamjong district, according to PTI.
The Kuki Inpi JTN alleged that NSCN-IM militants attacked and set ablaze Leikot village in Noney district.
Kuki organisations called for stronger security measures and investigations, while the Noney allegations remain unverified.
Armed militants torched houses in Kuki-Zo and Tangkhul Naga villages along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Kamjong district on Wednesday, according to PTI. Separately, the Kuki Inpi of Jiribam, Tamenglong and Noney (JTN), in a press release, alleged that NSCN-IM militants attacked and set ablaze a Kuki village in neighbouring Noney district earlier in the day.
While the Kamjong incidents were reported by PTI, the allegations relating to Leikot village stemmed from a press release issued by the Kuki Inpi JTN. The developments prompted fresh calls for stronger security measures and investigations.
According to the PTI report, around 10 thatched houses were set ablaze at Phaimol, a Kuki-Zo settlement about 45 km northeast of Chassad police station near the international border, at around 12.30 pm. The village had already been evacuated, with residents taking temporary shelter in a nearby village for more than a week.
The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki community in the state, strongly condemned the incident and alleged that the attack was carried out by armed outfits operating from across the border in Myanmar.
KIM said the continued destruction of villages could not be dismissed as sporadic law-and-order incidents and reflected a serious security failure requiring urgent intervention. It urged the Centre, the Manipur government and security agencies to take immediate steps to prevent further incidents.
In a separate incident, suspected to be a retaliatory attack, militants also torched houses in Kongkan Thana and adjoining Tangkhul Naga-inhabited areas of Kamjong district. While officials said around eight houses were torched, Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing said at least 12 Tangkhul Naga houses were set on fire.
According to PTI, Keishing said villages along the Indo-Myanmar border in Kamjong district remained particularly vulnerable because of sparse population, poor road connectivity and their proximity to armed groups operating from across the border.
He alleged that militant outfits, including the Kuki National Army (Burma) and the People's Defence Force (PDF), were active across the border, while the movement of state security forces remained limited on the Indian side.
The MLA said central security forces were reviewing the situation and attempting to bring the border area under control, and urged the state government to strengthen deployment in the region.
According to the Kuki Inpi JTN press release, NSCN-IM militants allegedly launched an "unprovoked attack" on Leikot Kuki village in Noney district at around 5 am on Wednesday.
The organisation alleged that village volunteers attempted to defend the settlement with licensed single-barrel firearms. It alleged that the attackers used automatic weapons and mortar shells, overwhelming the volunteers and forcing them to withdraw. According to the organisation, Leikot village was then set ablaze and extensively damaged.
Describing the incident as "a grave act of aggression against innocent civilians" and "a serious threat to peace and security in the region", the organisation said attacks on vulnerable villages were "utterly unacceptable" and warranted immediate condemnation.
The Kuki Inpi JTN questioned what it described as inadequate security arrangements in vulnerable parts of Noney district, alleging that repeated attacks had exposed serious lapses by the district administration and security agencies. It said ensuring the safety and protection of civilians was the government's primary responsibility.
The organisation appealed to the Centre, the Manipur government and all concerned authorities to institute a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, identify those responsible and ensure justice was delivered at the earliest. It also called for adequate security measures to prevent similar attacks in future.
The organisation said failure to address the grievances of the affected people and bring those responsible to justice "may further aggravate the prevailing situation and lead to undesirable consequences". It added that it stood in solidarity with the people of Leikot village and remained committed to safeguarding the rights, security and dignity of the Kuki people.
The allegations made by the Kuki Inpi JTN regarding the attack on Leikot village could not be independently verified. There was no immediate response from NSCN-IM or the authorities to the allegations.
(With inputs from PTI)