Uneasy Calm in Manipur: Ethnic Clashes, Governance Failures and the Long Road to Peace

Since May 2023, there have been clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis that resulted in the killing of 258 people and the displacement of about 60,000 persons. There is such a deep distrust among communities that it has become a monumental task to restore it. These ethnic clashes started due to deep-rooted economic interests, including land conflicts, between the two groups. It only needed a trigger to explode, which came in the form of an order of the Manipur High Court. The order, which was later withdrawn, said that the state government should consider granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meiteis and send a recommendation to the Union government. This order was misinterpreted by the Kukis, saying that the high court had given ST status to the Meiteis, which is not true. It only asked the state government to consider the proposal. However, the Kukis protested and this was countered by the Meiteis and a long phase of violence ensued. Today, the conflict has divided the communities so badly that they can’t enter each other’s areas. Moreover, the Kukis and the Nagas too are on a warpath. The underlying cause is the lucrative smuggling corridors, including Moreh, and the control of the national highway from Imphal to Kohima.