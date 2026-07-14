Kuki-Zo Council Meets MHA, IB Chief, Seeks Faster Political Settlement

Summary of this article

The Kuki-Zo Council met senior Home Ministry and Intelligence Bureau officials in New Delhi and submitted its second memorandum to the MHA, reiterating its demand for a separate administrative arrangement.

The memorandum seeks an impartial probe into recent killings, restoration of healthcare and essential supplies, stronger security in vulnerable areas and expedited political dialogue to achieve a lasting settlement.

The renewed outreach comes amid fresh Kuki-Naga clashes that have killed at least 14–15 people since April 2026, adding another layer to Manipur's ongoing ethnic conflict and strengthening the Kuki-Zo groups' call for a political resolution.