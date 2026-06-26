Kuki-Zo Council Calls Killing Of Six Naga Hostages 'Grave Mistake', Seeks Impartial Probe

The Kuki-Zo Council condemned the killing of six Naga hostages in Manipur, calling it a "grave mistake" and demanding that those responsible be brought to justice.
The council alleged that security forces had carried out "selective" operations following the recent escalation of tensions between the Naga and Kuki-Zo communities.
It also demanded impartial law enforcement and firm action against militant groups responsible for attacks on Kuki-Zo civilians.
The Kuki-Zo Council on Thursday described the killing of six Naga hostages in Manipur as a "grave mistake", while calling for a fair and impartial investigation into the incident.
Addressing a press conference in Churachandpur, Kuki-Zo Council chairman Henlianthang Thanglet said the killing of the civilians was unacceptable.
"I agree that the Kuki-Zo have made a grave mistake," Thanglet said, adding that he strongly criticised the killings.
In a statement, the council said it "unequivocally condemns" the deaths of the six Naga hostages.
"The incident was tragic, unacceptable, and was neither authorised nor approved by any Kuki-Zo political or community leadership. Those responsible must be identified and brought to justice through a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation," it said.
Tensions Since May
Relations between Manipur's Naga and Kuki-Zo communities have remained tense since May 13, when three Kuki-Zo church leaders were killed in an ambush.
The incident triggered retaliatory hostage-taking leading to the six Naga people being captured at Leilon Vaiphei Kuki village and their bodies found in a decomposed and decaying state on June 13.
The killings sparked protests, candlelight vigils and demonstrations across several districts with Naga populations, while civil society organisations, churches and student bodies condemned the incident and demanded justice.
An online petition seeking an independent probe into the killings garnered more than 50,000 signatures.
Council Alleges Selective Security Operations
While condemning the killings, the Kuki-Zo Council alleged that security agencies had carried out "selective security operations" following the recent violence.
The organisation demanded an end to what it termed biased law enforcement and called for security operations to be conducted fairly, professionally and without discrimination against any community.
The council also urged authorities to take firm and decisive action against militant groups responsible for attacks on Kuki-Zo civilians.