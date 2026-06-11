Manipur Govt Will Not Remain Mute Spectator to Atrocities: CM on 'Killing' of Naga Hostages

In a post on X, the chief minister later said: “Deeply anguished by the brutal murder of six innocent Naga villagers abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village, Kangpokpi district. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.” “The Government of Manipur strongly condemns this heinous act and is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice. The case is being investigated by the NIA. Violence has no place in our society. We remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, security, and the rule of law in Manipur,” Singh said.