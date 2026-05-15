The High Stakes Negotiation That Brought 28 Naga And Kuki Hostages Home

The Human Cost of the Divide

While the release of the 28 individuals offers a momentary reprieve, the air in Manipur remains thick with the scent of unspent grief. The release was not a simple bureaucratic handover but a delicate, high-stakes dance of negotiations.

The Survivors: For the 28 who walked free, the physical journey home is short, but the psychological one has just begun.

The Missing: The shadow of the remaining hostages hangs heavy over the celebrations.

The Clergy: The targeting of church leaders—an act described by Deputy CM officials as "unprecedented"—has struck a blow to the one institution many hoped was a sanctuary from the ethnic divide.

"It's not just about the numbers," whispered a local volunteer in Imphal. "It's about the look in the eyes of a son who didn't know if he’d ever see his father again. That fear doesn't just go away because the hostage-takers opened the door."

As the Manipur violence probe panel receives a six-month extension to decode the "why" behind this latest flare-up, the people on the ground are left with the "how"—how to live, how to mourn, and how to trust a neighbour when the hills themselves have become a maze of checkpoints and captivity.

For now, 28 families will sleep slightly better tonight. But in a state where even the peacemakers are in the crosshairs, the "peace" feels as fragile as the glass shards left behind on a Kangpokpi road.