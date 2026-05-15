The High Stakes Negotiation That Brought 28 Naga And Kuki Hostages Home

Summary of this article
News trickled through the valleys that 28 of the 38 Kuki and Naga hostages held by armed groups had been released.
What was meant to be a day of pastoral duty turned into a nightmare in Kangpokpi when suspected militants ambushed a vehicle, killing three church leaders in cold blood.
In Noney district, the violence was equally intimate; a man gunned down while his wife watched, wounded and helpless.
In the quiet, mist-heavy districts of Kangpokpi and Senapati, the silence has finally been broken—not by the sharp crack of gunfire that has defined recent days, but by the tearful sobs of families reunited.
On Friday, May 15, news trickled through the valleys that 28 of the 38 Kuki and Naga hostages held by armed groups had been released. Among them were two Salesian brothers of Don Bosco, men whose lives are dedicated to the pulpit, suddenly thrust into the heart of a conflict they have long prayed to heal.
A Wednesday of Fire and Fear
The ordeal began on a bloody Wednesday that the survivors will likely spend a lifetime trying to forget. What was meant to be a day of pastoral duty turned into a nightmare in Kangpokpi when suspected militants ambushed a vehicle, killing three church leaders in cold blood.
In the chaos that followed, 38 people—fathers, sons, and clergy members—were herded into the shadows of "unknown areas." For their families, the following 48 hours were a descent into a specific kind of purgatory. In Noney district, the violence was equally intimate; a man gunned down while his wife watched, wounded and helpless.
The Human Cost of the Divide
While the release of the 28 individuals offers a momentary reprieve, the air in Manipur remains thick with the scent of unspent grief. The release was not a simple bureaucratic handover but a delicate, high-stakes dance of negotiations.
The Survivors: For the 28 who walked free, the physical journey home is short, but the psychological one has just begun.
The Missing: The shadow of the remaining hostages hangs heavy over the celebrations.
The Clergy: The targeting of church leaders—an act described by Deputy CM officials as "unprecedented"—has struck a blow to the one institution many hoped was a sanctuary from the ethnic divide.
"It's not just about the numbers," whispered a local volunteer in Imphal. "It's about the look in the eyes of a son who didn't know if he’d ever see his father again. That fear doesn't just go away because the hostage-takers opened the door."
As the Manipur violence probe panel receives a six-month extension to decode the "why" behind this latest flare-up, the people on the ground are left with the "how"—how to live, how to mourn, and how to trust a neighbour when the hills themselves have become a maze of checkpoints and captivity.
For now, 28 families will sleep slightly better tonight. But in a state where even the peacemakers are in the crosshairs, the "peace" feels as fragile as the glass shards left behind on a Kangpokpi road.