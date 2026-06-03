Ahilyanagar Leopard Crisis: 21 Big Cats Rescued After Months In Cages, Welfare Concerns Persist

Twenty-one leopards were reportedly kept in cramped cages for nearly three months at a forest department nursery in Ahilyanagar, raising serious animal welfare concerns.
Activists alleged extreme heat, overcrowding, and stress led to injuries and the deaths of two leopards.
Following public outrage, the animals were shifted to a nearby rescue centre, while demands for better wildlife management and rescue infrastructure intensified.
A major wildlife welfare controversy has emerged from Vadgaon Sawtal village in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district after reports surfaced that 21 leopards had been confined in small cages at a forest department nursery for nearly three months.
Animal rights activists and wildlife conservationists alleged that the big cats were kept in cramped conditions amid soaring summer temperatures, leading to severe stress and health complications.
What Happened at the Vadgaon Sawtal Forest Nursery?
According to reports, the leopards exhibited signs of distress, repeatedly hitting cage bars and suffering injuries due to prolonged confinement. Two leopard deaths were also reported by activists, intensifying calls for immediate intervention.
Following public outrage and appeals from wildlife groups, the leopards were shifted to a nearby rescue facility for better care and monitoring, bringing temporary relief to concerns surrounding their welfare.
Why Were So Many Leopards Being Held in Captivity?
The situation is linked to the growing human conflict in leopard friendly parts of Ahilyanagar and neighbouring districts. Forest officials have been capturing leopards from conflict-prone areas following attacks on livestock and, in some cases, humans.
Recent incidents in the district have heightened pressure on authorities to trap and relocate leopards. However, a shortage of rescue infrastructure has resulted in overcrowding at existing facilities, forcing the department to temporarily house captured animals in forest nurseries.
Officials have maintained that the animals were being monitored and provided veterinary care. They have also denied some allegations regarding leopard deaths in custody, highlighting ongoing efforts to shift animals to appropriate rescue centres.
What Happens Next?
The controversy has reignited debate over Maharashtra's wildlife management policies. In response to increasing leopard captures, the forest department has proposed a dedicated leopard rescue facility in Ahilyanagar with the capacity to house hundreds of animals.
Similar plans are underway in Nashik as authorities seek long-term solutions to rising human-wildlife conflict. Conservationists, however, stress that improved rescue infrastructure, humane treatment, and coexistence strategies must remain central to any future policy.