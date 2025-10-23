Ladakh Home to 477 Snow Leopards, Tops National Count in India’s 2024 Survey

The Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India 2024 found 718 snow leopards nationwide, with 477 in Ladakh — the highest in the country.
The Army’s Fire and Fury Corps and MoEFCC marked International Snow Leopard Day in Leh with awareness events to promote habitat protection.
A significant milestone in the region's cooperative conservation efforts involving local communities, scientific research, and awareness campaigns has been reached, officials said Thursday, as the Union Territory of Ladakh is home to the largest population of approximately 477 snow leopards out of a total of 718 in India.
They went on to say that Ladakh's success story is a template for conservation efforts around the world, demonstrating the effectiveness of community-led projects in preserving endangered species.
"The Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) report 2024 estimates 718 snow leopards in India, with Ladakh hosting the highest population of about 477. As the State animal of Ladakh, the snow leopard's conservation remains vital to protecting the region's unique high-altitude ecosystem," a senior official said.
The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Ladakh government, joined forces on Thursday to commemorate International Snow Leopard Day in an effort to raise awareness about the preservation and safety of the endangered species. The Corps is dedicated to promoting awareness for the safe future of the majestic snow leopard found in the higher regions of Ladakh.
"This milestone is a testament to Ladakh's collaborative conservation efforts, combining local community engagement, scientific research and awareness initiatives," they said, adding that these endeavours have not only protected snow leopards but also promoted eco-tourism.
Along with other military and civilian dignitaries, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps, and S Rajesh, Chief Wildlife Conservator, attended an awareness program organised by the Fire and Fury Corps at the Rinchen Auditorium in Leh as part of the festivities. The program's goal was to raise awareness about protecting and conserving the habitat of snow leopards.
Lieutenant General Bhalla conveyed the Fire and Fury Corps' complete support for the admirable cause and expressed gratitude for the efforts made by all parties involved in the conservation of snow leopards in Ladakh.
Rajesh expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for organising the awareness programme and reaching out to the local population, saying such events will go a long way in ensuring a safe and peaceful habitat for snow leopards in the Ladakh region by generating local community support for the cause.