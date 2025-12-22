Indian H-1B Visa Holders Stranded In India After Returning For Renewal

Immigration lawyers reported widespread disruptions, with one Houston-based attorney noting at least 100 clients affected. Appointments have been pushed to March 2026 or later in many cases, leaving workers separated from families, unable to re-enter the US, and anxious about job security. Under US rules, H-1B holders can remain in the country and work if their underlying status is valid, but re-entry after travel requires a fresh visa stamp in the passport—making these delays particularly painful for those who planned short trips for family events or holidays.