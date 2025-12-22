Indian H-1B Visa Holders Stranded In India After Returning For Renewal

US consulates in India abruptly rescheduled December 2025 H-1B/H-4 appointments (many to 2026), linked to new mandatory social media and online vetting effective Dec 15.
Hundreds, possibly thousands, of Indian H-1B visa holders who travelled back to India this month to renew their US work permits are now stranded, unable to return to their jobs after US consular offices abruptly cancelled and rescheduled their visa stamping appointments. The cancellations, affecting slots primarily between December 15 and 26, 2025, coincide with the holiday season and the implementation of a new Department of State policy requiring enhanced screening of applicants' social media and online presence for all H-1B specialty occupation workers and H-4 dependents, effective December 15.
Immigration lawyers reported widespread disruptions, with one Houston-based attorney noting at least 100 clients affected. Appointments have been pushed to March 2026 or later in many cases, leaving workers separated from families, unable to re-enter the US, and anxious about job security. Under US rules, H-1B holders can remain in the country and work if their underlying status is valid, but re-entry after travel requires a fresh visa stamp in the passport—making these delays particularly painful for those who planned short trips for family events or holidays.
The policy shift follows earlier Trump administration measures: a July 2025 State Department directive ending third-country renewals (requiring travel to home country only) from September 2, and a September 19 proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B petitions. The expanded vetting, previously limited to student/exchange visas (F, M, J), now covers H categories to prioritise national security and public safety reviews, per a State Department spokesperson. This has created "operational constraints," forcing consulates to reduce daily interview capacity and reschedule without prior notice.
Tech giants have responded with warnings: Google advised H-1B employees against international travel due to "risk of an extended stay," while similar memos from Apple, Microsoft, and others urged caution. Some companies are allowing remote work from India, others rushing employees back before visa expiry, and a few advising immediate re-entry if possible.
