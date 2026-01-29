ITFoK Visa Row: Israeli Theatre Troupe Backing Palestine Barred From Kerala Festival

A Palestinian-supporting Israeli theatre troupe was barred from performing at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala after visas were denied by the Indian Embassy in Israel.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Einat Weizman
India denies visa to director Einat Weizman, forcing cancellation of her ITFoK performance Photo: Facebook
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ITFoK performances cancelled after Israeli troupe denied Indian visas.

  • Play focused on Palestinian narratives and cultural erasure.

  • Director Einat Weizman calls visa refusal political censorship.

A visa denial has triggered controversy at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK), after a Palestinian-supporting Israeli theatre troupe was unable to travel to India, forcing the cancellation of two scheduled performances. The decision, confirmed by festival organisers, has raised concerns around freedom of expression and cultural diplomacy, according to a report by Maktoob Media.

The troupe was invited to stage "The Last Play in Gaza," a production that reflects the current state of Palestinian theatre. The play is a continuation and reworking of The Emigrants, the final performance staged at Gaza’s Theatre for Everybody before the space was destroyed in Israeli bombing.

Why were the ITFoK performances cancelled

Directed by Israeli documentary theatre director and film actor Einat Weizman, The Last Play in Gaza foregrounds Palestinian political narratives and documents cultural erasure during wartime. Weizman’s work has previously faced resistance in Israel due to its critical engagement with state violence and occupation.

According to Weizman, visa applications were submitted nearly two months in advance. Indian authorities later requested a detailed synopsis of the play, which was provided. Despite this, the visas were denied at the embassy level.

In a Facebook post, Weizman described prolonged uncertainty followed by last-minute obstruction. She said the troupe even received what was termed an “approval in principle” during an appeal process, but no visas were eventually issued. She also shared a video of the empty stage in Kerala, meant for their performance, underscoring the absence left by the cancelled show.

Related Content
Related Content
Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump at Trump Accounts Summit - X
Rapper Nicki Minaj Backs Donald Trump, Declares Herself As US President's 'No.1 Fan'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Indian Embassy visa denial and censorship concerns

Rejecting the idea of a bureaucratic lapse, Weizman described the denial as political censorship. She argued that the refusal mirrored the very erasure the play seeks to document. “This is not bureaucracy. This is an erasure mechanism,” she wrote, adding that the play has never been allowed to be performed in Israel-Palestine and now, not in India either.

Festival organisers confirmed that political clearance had been secured after approaching the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, but the visa issue remained unresolved at the Indian Embassy in Israel.

ITFoK responds with solidarity event

In place of the cancelled performances, ITFoK organised an evening of solidarity for The Last Play in Gaza. Ticket holders were informed that refunds would be issued if the troupe could not arrive before the festival’s conclusion.

Justin Bieber to perform at Grammys 2026 - Instagram/Justin Bieber
Grammys 2026: Justin Bieber Set To Hit The Stage After Four-Year Hiatus

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Acknowledging the gesture, Weizman noted that absence itself had become a form of performance. “The play did not reach India. But the story did,” she wrote. The incident has since fuelled debate around Indian visa denial to Israeli artists and the limits of artistic freedom within international cultural festivals.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Live, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus