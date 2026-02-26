Jason Holder And Romario Shepherd Register Record For Highest Eighth-Wicket Partnership in T20Is

Rabada, however, brought the Proteas back into the contest by having Hope caught behind as the skipper fished outside off stump. It could have been two in two but Shimron Hetmyer (2) was dropped at mid-on by Corbin Bosch, but the reprieve proved brief. However, Rabada sent back the left-hander three balls later when he miscued a pull. The in-form Ngidi then struck a double blow in the fourth over. After being hit for two consecutive fours by King, he had the opener caught behind and two balls later rattled Roston Chase’s (2) stumps. In the space of 10 deliveries, West Indies had lost four wickets and were 44 for four after four overs.