Jason Holder And Romario Shepherd Register Record For Highest Eighth-Wicket Partnership in T20Is

West Indies' Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd stitched a partnership of 89 runs off just 59 deliveries to achieve the world record for the highest 8th wicket partnership in T20Is

Outlook Sports Desk
jason holder romario shepherd west indies vs south africa record eighth wicket partnership
Jason Holder in action against South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8
  • Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd registered world record for the highest 8th wicket partnership in T20Is

  • They scored 89 runs off just 59 deliveries

  • The partnership came when West Indies were down to 83/7 against South Africa

In a historic display of lower-order defiance, Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder have officially set the world record for the highest eighth-wicket partnership in T20 Internationals (T20Is). The duo achieved the feat during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights clash against South Africa, when they combined for a staggering 89-run stand. Their partnership rescued the West Indies from a precarious 83-7, propelling them to a competitive total of 176

Coming together with the West Indies reeling at a disastrous 83/7, the duo launched a staggering counter-offensive that yielded 89 runs off just 59 deliveries. This monumental performance surpassed the previous T20I world record of 70 runs, held by Namibia’s Ruben Trumpelmann and David Wiese since 2022. While the 1975 partnership of Bernard Julien and Deryck Murray (122 runs) remains a legendary piece of West Indian history in the ODI format, Shepherd and Holder’s 89 runs now stand as the global benchmark for the eighth wicket in the shortest format of the game.

West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: First Innings Highlights

South Africa pacers ran through the West Indies’ batting line-up before a stirring lower-order fightback from Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder lifted the two-time champions to 176 for eight in their T20 World Cup clash here on Thursday.

From the high of posting one of the highest totals in the tournament’s history in their previous outing, West Indies were in for a rude shock as Kagiso Rabada (2/22) and Lungi Ngidi (3/30) exploited the hard length to reduce the big-hitting line-up to 83 for seven.

Jason Holder (49 off 31) and Romario Shepherd (52 not out off 37) stitched together a record 89-run stand for the eighth wicket to prevent a complete collapse of the innings.

Opting to bowl, South Africa opened with spinner Keshav Maharaj but Shai Hope (16 off 6) showed early intent, launching him for two sixes and a four. At the other end, Brandon King (21 off 11) threw his bat around against Marco Jansen, collecting quick boundaries as the Caribbean side raced to 29 in just over two overs.

Rabada, however, brought the Proteas back into the contest by having Hope caught behind as the skipper fished outside off stump. It could have been two in two but Shimron Hetmyer (2) was dropped at mid-on by Corbin Bosch, but the reprieve proved brief. However, Rabada sent back the left-hander three balls later when he miscued a pull. The in-form Ngidi then struck a double blow in the fourth over. After being hit for two consecutive fours by King, he had the opener caught behind and two balls later rattled Roston Chase’s (2) stumps. In the space of 10 deliveries, West Indies had lost four wickets and were 44 for four after four overs.

Sherfane Rutherford (12) briefly counterattacked, smashing Bosch for a towering six over midwicket, but perished next ball, top-edging to Quinton de Kock.

Ngidi’s third wicket -- Rovman Powell (9) -- left West Indies tottering at 71 for six, while Matthew Forde (11) became Bosch’s second victim soon after a six.

Just when a collapse seemed inevitable, Holder and Romario (52 not out off 37) came to the rescue of the side.

Holder, who hammered 22 runs in a Jansen over towards the end, fell to a run-out off the penultimate ball, but Shepherd ensured West Indies finished strongly, giving their bowlers something to defend.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
Tags

