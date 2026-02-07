West Indies Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SCO Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

From preview, toss update, playing XIs to live streaming info: here's all you need to know about the match 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between West Indies and Scotland in Kolkata

West Indies Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SCO Bowling First - Check Playing XIs
West Indies' Brandon King plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • West Indies take on Scotland in the second match of T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, Feb 7

  • Scotland won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check out playing XI and live streaming details

Scotland have won the toss and opted to field against the West Indies in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday (February 7, 2026). Here's all you need to know about the Group C match.

Two-time winners Windies entered the clash as obvious favourites. Here, at this venue, the ensemble cast representing the Caribbean islands made history in April 2016. Thanks to Carlos Brathwaite's impressive all-round show, they defeated England in the final.

The thrilling four-wicket win in the final over (two balls to spare), helped the West Indies become the first team to win the tournament twice. In the 2012 final, they beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs.

Scotland, meanwhile, are looking to make history, and ICC indeed gave them a second chance following Bangladesh's pull-out. The Scots failed to make the cut in the European qualifiers, but now, they are here in the sub-continent to take on the giants of the game.

They have previously played in six T20 World Cups, and their best finish remains a Super 12 appearance in the 2021 edition. Former champions England, debutant Italy and fast-rising Nepal are the other teams in the group.

West Indies Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Scotland won the toss and opted to bowl first.

West Indies Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk) (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Tom Bruce, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif

West Indies Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

West Indies vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Scotland Playing XI: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Tom Bruce, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, and Safyaan Sharif.

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, and Shamar Joseph.

