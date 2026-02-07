ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shimron Hetmyer Takes One-Hand Stunner Against Scotland - Watch Video

West Indies' top-order batter Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 64 off 36 earlier in the match, took brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Scottish opener George Munsey for 19. Watch the video

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Scotland vs West Indies T20 World Cup cricket photos-Shimron Hetmyer
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, second from left, celebrators with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Scotland's George Munsey during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Summary
  • Shimron Hetmyer takes one-handed catch in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • He dived on his right hand towards leg side to dismiss Scotland's opener George Munsey for 19

  • Hetmyer earlier scored 64 off just 36 to help West Indies set up 182 in the 1st innings

Despite arriving late for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India, Shimron Hetmyer lit up the opening day of the tournament with a blistering half-century and a stunning catch during the West Indies vs Scotland match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The 29-year-old Guyanese landed in India only on the eve of the West Indies' campaign opener against Scotland.

Known for his hitting power, the Rajasthan Royals star showed no signs of jet lag and scored a quickfire 64 runs off 36 balls, laced with six sixes and a couple of fours. The Windies eventually posted 182/5 in their Group C opener.

Shimron Hetmyer Goes Airborne

Hetmyer then pulled off a stunning catch at deep backward square-leg to dismiss George Munsey in the sixth over of the Scotland innings.

Munsey connected the pull shot off Shamar Joseph, but an airborne Hetmyer completed a brilliant one-handed catch to the amazement of everyone, including the batter himself.

Watch Video

The wicket left Scotland in a precarious position, 37/3 in 5.4 overs. Watch the dismissal here:

Scotland captain Richie Berrington won the toss and opted to chase.

Seeking to regain lost glory, the Windies started cautiously and only increased the tempo in the middle overs, thanks to Hetmyer's well-paced knock. Opener Brandon King contributed with 35 off 30, while Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford chipped in with 20s.

In 2016, the Windies created history by winning a second T20 World Cup title -- the first team to do so. But in the following editions, spanning a decade, the Men in Maroon from the Caribbean have finished 9th of 16 (2021), 15th of 16 (2022), and 5th of 20 (2024), even as England (2010, 2022) and India (2007, 2024) have caught up in the trophy count.

Scotland, meanwhile, have benefited from Bangladesh's exclusion. Having failed to qualify for the 10th edition, being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the ICC drafted them into the roster as the replacement for Bangladesh. In their previous six outings, the Saltires had a best finish of 9th in 2024.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Will West Indies And Scotland Play Their Next Match?

Up next, West Indies will take on England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 11.

Scotland will take on European rivals and first-timers Italy on Monday, February 9 at the Eden Gardens.

Published At:
