ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shimron Hetmyer Takes One-Hand Stunner Against Scotland - Watch Video

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, second from left, celebrators with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Scotland's George Munsey during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, second from left, celebrators with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Scotland's George Munsey during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das