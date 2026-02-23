Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Hetmyer's 85 Powers Windies To Record 254/6 Total

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool