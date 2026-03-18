IPL 2026: 'Spin To Win' - Faf Du Plessis and Lakshmipathy Balaji Give KKR Winning Mantra Amid Injury Crisis

Summary of this article
Faf du Plessis and Balaji feel KKR should play on spin friendly pitches in Kolkata as they have two world-class spinners in their ranks
KKR pacers - Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana are doubtful for this year's IPL due to injury
They feel that KKR should find out a way to include Kiwi openers - Finn Allen and Tim Siefert in the playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the most successful IPL teams, with three titles to their name; they are second to Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians only. They last won the tournament in 2024; however, the mega-auction later that year led to a major overhaul of their squad, which reflected in their disappointing 2025 season.
Post last year's debacle, the Kolkata-based team let go of some of their key players (Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell), which allowed them to go with a hefty purse (64.30 cr) in the 2026 mini-auction and they made efficient use of it by signing some big names for the next IPL cycle.
KKR now possess the all-round utility of Cameron Green, the explosiveness of Kiwi openers Finn Allen and Tim Siefert, the consistency of Rachin Ravindra, along with the spin wizardry of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.
Jiostars experts - Lakshmipathy Balaji and Faf du Plessis analysed how the new buys could make a difference in their performance from last year's, especially Cameron Green, who's expected to fill the big shoes of Andre Russell.
“Cameron Green is a highly talented guy who has a lot of potential in him to succeed. He is the multi-skilled marquee buy for KKR and the replacement for Andre Russell. Green is six-foot tall, a massive guy, he bowls well, has a good bouncer and yorker, can hit the ball out of the stadium easily and is a proper batter. With a price tag of INR 25.2 crores, there is big price tag pressure he will carry. It will be interesting to see how he goes.”
Allen-Siefert - One of the most Destructive Opening Pair
Kiwi openers - Finn Allen and Tim Siefert are among the most destructive opening pairs going around in world cricket. One glaring example of it was the recently concluded T20 World Cup, where they played a key role in taking their team to the final.
However, one of the most contentious issues for KKR will be fitting in both openers in the playing XI, given the rule of a maximum of four foreign players in a playing XI.
Both the experts highlighted this combination issue for KKR and also pointed out how explosive their batting order could be, if they could fit in both the openers in the XI:
“If KKR can find a way to fit Finn Allen and Tim Seifert together in the playing XI as openers, it will be really good for them. It will make their batting very strong. We all saw the carnage they displayed in the T20 World Cup. That counts as a massive factor. Having both of them opening the innings is perfect for the way T20 cricket is played now. They both go hard from the first ball and attack in different ways. So, if KKR can fit them together at the top, it will be really nice for the team.
Spin Friendly Pitches Is The Success Mantra For KKR
Both the experts emphasized that if Kolkata Knight Riders need it, then one of the deciding factors will be the home wicket advantage.
They have two of the world's best white-ball spinners going around in the form of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, and they need to prepare pitches that assist them otherwise, they'll be missing out on their biggest advantage over other teams.
“If I was part of the KKR team management, I would ask the groundsman at Eden Gardens to make the wicket spin-friendly. KKR are blessed to have two absolute cannons in Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine. They are two of the best T20 spinners in the game right now. Both, Varun and Narine, have to be in the game. If they play on surfaces where they are not in contention, then you are losing those two cannons and your superpower. Yes, they can bowl well on any wicket and trouble batters. But for KKR to be successful this IPL, Varun and Narine need to fire. The pitch should be prepared keeping those two players in mind.”
Top-Order Needs To Step Up
KKR let go of some of their big guns in the top-order, and in T20s, it's very critical to make optimum usage of the powerplay, which is why they need their top-order batters like Finn Allen, Cameron Green, or even youngsters like Angkrish Raghuvanshi to fire.
“KKR’s top order definitely needs to fire. Last season, they missed out because they let go of players like Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer, who were phenomenal when they won the tournament in 2024. Somebody needs to step in now. Probably Cameron Green or Finn Allen. And of course, you have a young talent like Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Their time has come now. If they do well, KKR will get massive momentum. Their performance will surely be something to watch out for.”
Injury Blows Ahead Of IPL 2026
One of the biggest setbacks KKR received is injuries to some of their top bowling talents, which have left some unfulfilled voids in their bowling line-up. Injuries to Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana have made their pace bowling line-up thin.
However, they have added Zimbabwe's six-foot-eight-inch fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani into the squad, yet they'll be much more dependent on their far more experienced spin bowling line-up than their pace battery.