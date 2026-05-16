KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Finn Allen's Whirlwind 35-Ball 93 Throws Eden Garden Into Frenzy In Humid Night

Finn Allen was at his destructive best as he scored 93 runs in just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2026

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KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Finn Allen Knock
Finn Allen in action during KKR vs GT match at the Eden Gardens. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary of this article

  • Finn Allen scored a monstrous 93 off only 35 balls

  • He displayed the explosive innings during KKR vs GT IPL 2026 match

  • He was dismissed by Sai Kishore just 7 runs short of his century

New Zealand’s dynamic opener Finn Allen produced one of the most explosive individual batting performances in recent T20 memory, smashing a breathtaking 93 runs off just 35 deliveries.

Playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of the IPL 2026 season, Allen took center stage at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The right-handed power-hitter batted at a ridiculous strike rate of 265.71, single-handedly turning this highly anticipated clash into a completely one-sided exhibition for the home crowd.

The incredible onslaught took place during the early stages of the match, immediately setting a massive tone for the entire contest. Allen took full charge during the initial powerplay overs when the field restrictions were in place. He brought up his fiery half-century in a mere 21 balls, completely derailing Gujarat's bowling plans before the game could even settle into a rhythm.

Allen achieved this spectacular feat through a display of pure, unadulterated power hitting. Rather than just searching for gaps in the field, he focused on clearing the stadium ropes entirely. His breathtaking innings included 4 crisp boundaries and a staggering 10 towering sixes, leaving the opposition bowlers absolutely shell-shocked in the humid Kolkata evening.

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The dynamic opener targeted both pace and spin with equal disdain, treating the packed Eden Gardens crowd to a historic show. At one point in the match, the Kiwi international smashed three sixes off the over of Arshad Khan, forcing the bowling side into frantic tactical changes.

Though Allen tragically fell just seven runs short of a well-deserved century while attempting to launch another delivery into orbit off the bowling of Sia Kishore. Although he had to depart, the structural damage to the opposition's bowling unit was already irreversibly done.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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