DC Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl first against DC
KKR have won their last three consecutive matches
The match will start at 7:30 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) will cross swords with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8.
While both teams are currently placed in the bottom half of the points table, they have had a contrasting journey in the tournament so far. KKR lost five straight matches before registering their first win of the season, and since then they have won two more matches to bag three consecutive wins.
DC, on the other hand, had a solid start to the tournament, winning both their first two games of the season, and since then, their journey in the tournament has only spiraled downwards. They have lost four out of their last five matches and are tottering at the seventh spot in the points table with only 8 points from ten matches.
KKR have momentum on their side, however, it's still a long way to go for them as the five straight losses at the start has hampered their campaign severely and it would be an extraordinary effort if KKR could pull off a playoff heist from here.
DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to field first.
DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar
DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The match 51 of IPL 2026 between DC and KKR will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
Who has won the toss between DC and KKR?
KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl first against DC.
Where is the KKR vs DC match being played?
The match 51 of IPL 2026 between KKR and DC is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.