DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka Blazes 28-Ball Fifty Against Knight Riders In Delhi

Summary of this article
Pathum Nissanka slams 28-ball half-century against KKR at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
This is Nissanka's second of IPL 2026
KKR restrict DC at 142/8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium
Delhi Capitals (DC) got off to a decent start against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8, reaching 55/1 in the powerplay.
Though KL Rahul could not convert his start into a big one and got out on 23 off 14 balls, his opening partner made good use of his start and blazed a 29-ball fifty to bring up his second half-century of the season.
Nissanka brought up his fifty with a stylish boundary off Anukul Roy, but unfortunately got stumped on the very next delivery.
Nissanka used his feet on the first ball to get to the pitch of the ball and hit the ball towards the covers boundary, but Roy mended his line and length on the very next ball and bowled it wider and shorter to fox the Sri Lankan batter and sent him back to the dugout.
KKR Spinners Strangle DC Middle-Order
Delhi Capitals were cruising at one stage with 80/2 in 10 overs on the back of Pathum Nissanka brisk half-century. However, after just after Nissanka got out KKR spinners got into the groove and weaved a spin web around the DC innings.
KKR gave only 43 runs in between the 7th and 15th over and dismissed four batters. This was the lowest middle over score of this season. The wicket was assisting the spinners and the spin trio of KKR made full use of the conditions to choke DC middle-order.