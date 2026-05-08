DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka Blazes 28-Ball Fifty Against Knight Riders In Delhi

Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup