DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka Blazes 28-Ball Fifty Against Knight Riders In Delhi

DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka brought his second half-century of the season off 28 balls and played a vital role in taking DC's first innings score to on a tricky Delhi pitch

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Vikas Patwal
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Delhi Capitals Pathum Nissanka, right, celebrates his fifty runs
Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pathum Nissanka slams 28-ball half-century against KKR at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

  • This is Nissanka's second of IPL 2026

  • KKR restrict DC at 142/8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals (DC) got off to a decent start against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8, reaching 55/1 in the powerplay.

Though KL Rahul could not convert his start into a big one and got out on 23 off 14 balls, his opening partner made good use of his start and blazed a 29-ball fifty to bring up his second half-century of the season.

Nissanka brought up his fifty with a stylish boundary off Anukul Roy, but unfortunately got stumped on the very next delivery.

Nissanka used his feet on the first ball to get to the pitch of the ball and hit the ball towards the covers boundary, but Roy mended his line and length on the very next ball and bowled it wider and shorter to fox the Sri Lankan batter and sent him back to the dugout.

Check out the live score of the match here.

KKR Spinners Strangle DC Middle-Order

Delhi Capitals were cruising at one stage with 80/2 in 10 overs on the back of Pathum Nissanka brisk half-century. However, after just after Nissanka got out KKR spinners got into the groove and weaved a spin web around the DC innings.

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KKR gave only 43 runs in between the 7th and 15th over and dismissed four batters. This was the lowest middle over score of this season. The wicket was assisting the spinners and the spin trio of KKR made full use of the conditions to choke DC middle-order.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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