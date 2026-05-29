IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya On Verge Of Losing Mumbai Indians' Captaincy - Report

Mumbai Indians reportedly set to strip Hardik Pandya of captaincy
Team had finished ninth in IPL 2026 league phase with 10 losses
Hardik's role in side also said to be under scanner
Following a disastrous campaign in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Hardik Pandya is reportedly getting stripped of Mumbai Indians' (MI) captaincy duties. The India all-rounder spearheaded the five-time champions to a lowly ninth position in the league phase with 10 defeats, and there have since been rumblings about a change in the team's leadership.
In addition to possibly losing the MI captaincy, Hardik's place in the team is also in question, according to an Indian Express report. “There were enough signs during the season that the team management wasn’t keen to retain him as captain. There is a clear buzz in the camp,” the report quoted a source as saying.
It added that after Mumbai's 30-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last league game of the season, the coaching staff spoke sternly to senior players in the squad. “The coaching staff was very clear in their message to the senior players that wherever they play, they need to be coachable. There were many instances where the coaching staff recommended something which was backed by data but players didn’t follow it,” another source was quoted as saying.
MI batting coach Kieron Pollard had earlier gone on record to say that Hardik's leadership stint "has not gone as well" as either the player or the franchise would have hoped.
Pollard told reporters after the MI vs RR game: “From a leadership perspective on Hardik, yes, it has not gone maybe as well as he would have wanted as an individual. It might not have gone as we would have wanted as a management staff. But one thing you know is that we have tried each and everything to give the best opportunity to lead the franchise, to do well.”
Now, with the season and Mumbai aiming to rest ahead of the 2027 edition, change could be afoot. “There will be serious introspection and discussion in the coming days. Every option would be weighed. Many questions need to be addressed. Going ahead, can Hardik be the captain? Does he stay in the team just as a player?” the report quoted an "MI old-timer" as saying.
How many matches did Mumbai Indians win in IPL 2026?
Mumbai Indians won four matches in IPL 2026, losing 10.
Who was Mumbai Indians' skipper before Hardik Pandya?
Rohit Sharma was Mumbai Indians' skipper before Hardik Pandya.