India Women Vs England Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Women In Blue To Return To Action After A Month's Break

India Women cricketers in training ahead of 1st T20I against England. BCCI Women/X

India Women vs England Women Live Score Updates, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IND-W vs ENG-W first T20I match at the County Ground in Chelmsford on May 28, Thursday. India enters the series looking to stabilize their performance after a challenging 4-1 series defeat to South Africa earlier this year. With captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the helm, the Women in Blue are focused on refining their team combinations. The squad sees the return of wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia and spinner Radha Yadav, while promising rookie pacer Nandini Sharma could make her international debut following a standout performance in the WPL. England, currently ranked second in the ICC T20I standings, enters the series with momentum after a 2-1 victory over New Zealand. Although regular captain Nat Sciver-Brunt remains sidelined, Charlie Dean continues to lead a well-rounded English side that has shown impressive depth. With Chelmsford’s pitch traditionally favoring batting but offering early seam movement, the toss will be pivotal. As both teams aim to finalize their blueprints for the upcoming global tournament, tonight’s opener promises a high-stakes tactical battle under the lights. Both sides are eager to claim early psychological dominance in this crucial bilateral rubber. Follow play-by-play updates of the IND-W vs ENG-W match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

28 May 2026, 09:47:50 pm IST India Women vs England Women Live Score, 1st T20I: Match Details Match: India Women vs England Women first T20I Tournament: India Women's Tour of England 2026 Venue: Ambassador Cruise Line Ground (County Ground), Chelmsford Time: 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM BST)