GT Vs RR Toss Controversy, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Referee Calls For Retoss After Missing Original Call

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Outlook Sports Desk
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In the first time Parag called for heads and it turned out to be tails, but the GT skipper was denied the right to call as the referee couldn't hear the call

GT Vs RR Toss Controversy, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, right, talk before the toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India, Friday, May 29, 2026. AP Photo/shwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • Toss done twice in GT vs RR match as referee fails to hear the initial call

  • RR won the toss second time and elected to bat first

  • Shubman Gill looked unhappy with the decision as he believed he won the toss first time

Gujarat Titans (GT) are facing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 29.

It's a virtual semi-final, as the winner will be up against defending champions RCB in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 31).

Check out the live score of GT vs RR here.

It's a high-stakes match as the title is in sight for both teams, and neither of them would want to give an inch to the opposition; however, a strange incident at the toss may have put GT at a disadvantage, and the disappointment was evident on the face of Titans' skipper Shubman Gill after the toss.

Being the home skipper, Shubman Gill had flipped the coin, but once the coin fell on the ground, no conclusion could be reached as the match referee - Prakash Bhatt couldn't hear the call clearly, and the toss had to be done twice.

It was a bummer for Gill as it looked like Parag called for heads and it turned out to be tails, but the GT skipper was denied the right to call as the referee couldn't hear the call.

Related Content
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, right, talk before the toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India, Friday, May 29, 2026. - AP Photo/shwini Bhatia
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs as Sai Sudharsan watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, May 21, 2026. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, meets Rajasthan Royals players after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Saturday, May 9, 2026. - | Photo: AP/STR
Shubman Gill plays a shot during an Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. - PTI

In the redo of the toss, Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bat first. As it's a used wicket and there are fewer chances of dew, Gill also wanted to bat first, but it wasn't meant to be for him.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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