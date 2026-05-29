GT Vs RR Toss Controversy, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Referee Calls For Retoss After Missing Original Call

Toss done twice in GT vs RR match as referee fails to hear the initial call
RR won the toss second time and elected to bat first
Shubman Gill looked unhappy with the decision as he believed he won the toss first time
Gujarat Titans (GT) are facing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 29.
It's a virtual semi-final, as the winner will be up against defending champions RCB in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 31).
It's a high-stakes match as the title is in sight for both teams, and neither of them would want to give an inch to the opposition; however, a strange incident at the toss may have put GT at a disadvantage, and the disappointment was evident on the face of Titans' skipper Shubman Gill after the toss.
Being the home skipper, Shubman Gill had flipped the coin, but once the coin fell on the ground, no conclusion could be reached as the match referee - Prakash Bhatt couldn't hear the call clearly, and the toss had to be done twice.
It was a bummer for Gill as it looked like Parag called for heads and it turned out to be tails, but the GT skipper was denied the right to call as the referee couldn't hear the call.
In the redo of the toss, Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bat first. As it's a used wicket and there are fewer chances of dew, Gill also wanted to bat first, but it wasn't meant to be for him.