Randhir Singh Cremated In Haridwar: India Say Goodbye To A Man Who Lived For Sport

In this file photo, IOA Secretary General Randhir Singh speaks to the media after a meeting with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi. Former shooter and Olympian Randhir Singh passed away on Wednesday aged 79. | Photo: PTI/Vijay Kumar Joshi

1/9 Raninder Singh, family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI





2/9 Haridwar: Family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI





3/9 Jaya Kumari, sister of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, mourns during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI





4/9 Family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI





5/9 Family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, carry the latter's mortal remains during last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI





6/9 Family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, pay obeisance during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI





7/9 Family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI





8/9 Family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI





9/9 Raninder Singh, centre, family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI





