Randhir Singh Cremated In Haridwar: India Say Goodbye To A Man Who Lived For Sport

Veteran sports administrator and India’s first Asian Games shooting gold medallist Randhir Singh was cremated in Haridwar on Thursday, with family members, close associates, and several prominent figures from the sporting fraternity gathering to pay their final respects. Singh passed away at his New Delhi residence on May 27 after battling age-related ailments. His mortal remains were brought to Haridwar, where the last rites were performed on the banks of the Ganga amid emotional scenes. Former NRAI president Raninder Singh, a cousin of Randhir Singh, described him as a father figure and one of Indian sport’s most influential personalities. Several leading shooters, including Ronjan Sodhi, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Kynan Chenai, and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, attended the ceremony.

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In this file photo, IOA Secretary General Randhir Singh speaks to the media after a meeting with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi. Former shooter and Olympian Randhir Singh passed away on Wednesday aged 79. | Photo: PTI/Vijay Kumar Joshi
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Raninder Singh, family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI
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Haridwar: Family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI
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Jaya Kumari, sister of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, mourns during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI
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Family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI
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Family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, carry the latter's mortal remains during last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI
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Family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, pay obeisance during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI
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Family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI
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Family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI
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Raninder Singh, centre, family members of veteran Indian sports administrator Randhir Singh, during the latter’s last rites, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI
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