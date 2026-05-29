Randhir Singh Cremated In Haridwar: India Say Goodbye To A Man Who Lived For Sport
Veteran sports administrator and India’s first Asian Games shooting gold medallist Randhir Singh was cremated in Haridwar on Thursday, with family members, close associates, and several prominent figures from the sporting fraternity gathering to pay their final respects. Singh passed away at his New Delhi residence on May 27 after battling age-related ailments. His mortal remains were brought to Haridwar, where the last rites were performed on the banks of the Ganga amid emotional scenes. Former NRAI president Raninder Singh, a cousin of Randhir Singh, described him as a father figure and one of Indian sport’s most influential personalities. Several leading shooters, including Ronjan Sodhi, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Kynan Chenai, and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, attended the ceremony.
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