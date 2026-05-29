Independiente Del Valle Vs Rosario Central: Argentinian Champions Suffer High-Altitude Defeat In Copa Libertadores

Argentinian champions Rosario Central settled for a second-place finish in Group H of Copa Libertadores 2026 after losing to Independiente del Valle at Estadio Banco Guayaquil, Quito, on Wednesday (May 27). With 13 points in the bag, Los Guerreros travelled to Ecuadorean capital for a high-stakes clash between two reigning national champions. But Quito's extreme altitude, some 2,850 meters (9,350 feet) above sea level, was always going to be a challenge for the visitors. Then, a penalty (Junior Sornoza, 64') sealed their fate. While Independiente celebrated the group win, on head-to-head points (4 to 1), Jorge Almiron & Co. returned heartbroken from the Andes. Both teams, however, advanced to the round of 16. Meanwhile, Venezuela's Universidad Central (nine points) head to Copa Sudamericana as the third-place team. Libertad of Paraguay finished without a point. They lost to visiting Universidad 1-0 in their final fixture.

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Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights
Jordy Alcivar of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, left, and Giovanni Cantizano of Argentina's Rosario Central fight for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores 2026
Junior Sornoza of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, 10, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal by penalty shot against Argentina's Rosario Central during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights-Enzo Gimenez
Enzo Gimenez of Argentina's Rosario Central, left, and Jordy Alcivar of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle fight for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights-Layan Loor
Layan Loor of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, left, heads the ball as Enzo Copetti of Argentina's Rosario Central, right, looks on during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores
Mateo Carabajal of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, top right, heads the ball over Ignacio Ovando of Argentina's Rosario Central, front, during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights-Angel Di Maria
Angel Di Maria of Argentina's Rosario Central, second right, dribbles past Layan Loor of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, right, during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights-Junior Sornoza
Junior Sornoza of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, left, and Angel Di Maria of Argentina's Rosario Central compete for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Independiente del Valle vs Rosario Central Copa Libertadores 2026-Coach Jorge Almiron
Coach Jorge Almiron of Argentina's Rosario Central instructs his players during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Angel Di Maria of Argentinas Rosario Central
Angel Di Maria of Argentina's Rosario Central, right, and Justin Lerma of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle fight for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Copa Libertadores 2026 highlights- Vicente Pizarro of Argentinas Rosario Central
Vicente Pizarro of Argentina's Rosario Central, left, and Matias Perello of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match in Quito, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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