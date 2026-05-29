French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 5

French Open 2026 Day 5 saw major upsets as Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton exited, while Naomi Osaka knocked out Donna Vekic

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts as he cools himself with the water during a break at the second round men's singles tennis match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Thursday, May 28, 2026, as temperature rises up to 33 C (91 F) (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)