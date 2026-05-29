French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 5

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner suffered a shock second-round defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo after leading by two sets and 5-1
Fifth seed Ben Shelton was knocked out in straight sets by Belgium’s Raphael Collignon
In the women’s draw, seeded player Donna Vekic exited after losing to former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka
The French Open 2026 continued to produce major surprises on Day 5 at Roland Garros, with several seeded players crashing out across both singles draws.
While many top contenders safely progressed into the third round, Thursday’s action was headlined by one of the biggest upsets of the tournament as World No. 1 Jannik Sinner suffered a stunning collapse despite being just one game away from victory. The women’s draw also witnessed another seeded casualty, continuing a trend of early exits among high-ranked players in Paris.
Men's Singles
The biggest shock of Day 5 came in the men's draw as top seed Jannik Sinner was knocked out by Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo in a dramatic five-set contest. Sinner appeared to be cruising into the third round after taking the opening two sets 6-3, 6-2 and leading 5-1 in the third.
However, the Italian struggled physically in the Paris heat, dealing with cramps and fatigue as Cerundolo mounted an incredible comeback to win 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1. The defeat ended Sinner’s 30-match winning streak and marked one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent Roland Garros history.
Another seeded player to fall was fifth seed Ben Shelton. The American was beaten in straight sets by Belgium’s Raphael Collignon, who secured the biggest victory of his career to advance into the third round. Shelton had entered the tournament as one of the dangerous contenders on clay, making his exit another significant surprise from the men's bracket.
Women's Singles
Compared to the men's draw, the women's section saw fewer seeded exits on Day 5, but there was still disappointment for some highly-ranked players. The biggest seeded casualty was Donna Vekic, who was beaten by Naomi Osaka in straight sets. While Osaka entered the tournament unseeded, her victory over the experienced Vekic helped her reach the third round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2018.
Several top contenders avoided major scares and continued their title bids. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated French player Elsa Jacquemot 6-4, 6-2 to book her place in the next round, while defending champion Coco Gauff overcame Egypt’s Mayar Sherif 6-3, 6-2. Amanda Anisimova, Maria Sakkari, and ninth seed Victoria Mboko also progressed, ensuring that most of the leading names in the women’s draw remained intact after Day 5.
Although the women’s bracket escaped the scale of chaos seen in the men’s draw, the tournament has already witnessed several major upsets in earlier rounds, and Day 5 further reinforced how unpredictable the 2026 French Open has become. With Sinner and Shelton already eliminated, the path has opened significantly for several remaining contenders heading into the third round.
French Open 2026 Day 6 Schedule
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti
Daria Kasatkina vs Aryna Sabalenka (1)
Alexander Zverev (3) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Naomi Osaka (16) vs Amanda Anisimova (6) (Not before 23:45)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Frances Tiafoe (12) vs Learner Tien
Coco Gauff (4) vs Maria Sakkari
Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Francisco Cerundolo (25)
Victoria Mboko (9) vs Linda Noskova
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Raphael Collignon vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (4)
Moise Kouame vs Matteo Berrettini
Diana Shnaider (11) vs Elina Svitolina (14)
Jessica Pegula (3) vs Maja Chwalinska