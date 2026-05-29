Novak Djokovic Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Streaming, French Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men’s Singles 3rd Round Clash

Djokovic will eye his 25th Grand Slam title when he takes on Joao Fonseca in the third round
Sinner's shock exit has shifted full focus on Djokovic
Serbian will be overwhelmingly favourite for the title
Serbian star Novak Djokovic takes on 19-year-old rising star Joao Fonseca in the third round clash at the French Open 2026 on Friday, May 29. This will be the first meeting between the two players.
Djokovic will be overwhelmingly favourite for the Roland Garros title after the shock exit of the world no.1 and pre-tournament favourite Jannik Sinner. Djokovic, 39, has now the big opportunity to seal his 25th record Grand Slam, but his path won't be easy.
Teenager Fonseca will be raring to go against the Serbian and give him a tough fight at the Philippe Chatrier arena. The Brazilian, 19, had to recover from two sets down to beat Dino Prizmic in the second round and will be eyeing one of his biggest win of his young career.
Novak Djokovic Vs Joao Fonseca, French Open 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Novak Djokovic Vs Joao Fonseca, French Open 2026 third round match being played?
The Novak Djokovic Vs Joao Fonseca, French Open 2026 third round match will be played on Friday, May 29 at the Philippe-Chatrier arena. The match will begin at approx. 7pm IST.
Where to watch the Novak Djokovic Vs Joao Fonseca, French Open 2026 third-round match live on TV and online?
In India, fans can watch the French Open 2026 live on Sony Sports Network channels. For live streaming, one can catch the action of Roland Garros 2026 on the Sony LIV app and Fancode in India.