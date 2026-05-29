Novak Djokovic Vs Joao Fonseca LIVE Streaming, French Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men’s Singles 3rd Round Clash

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Novak Djokovic vs Joao Fonseca Live Streaming, French Open 2026: Find out when and where to watch the French Open men’s singles third-round clash, right here

Djokovic Grand Slam pursuit
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts as he plays against Valentin Royer of France during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Summary of this article

  • Djokovic will eye his 25th Grand Slam title when he takes on Joao Fonseca in the third round

  • Sinner's shock exit has shifted full focus on Djokovic

  • Serbian will be overwhelmingly favourite for the title

Serbian star Novak Djokovic takes on 19-year-old rising star Joao Fonseca in the third round clash at the French Open 2026 on Friday, May 29. This will be the first meeting between the two players.

Djokovic will be overwhelmingly favourite for the Roland Garros title after the shock exit of the world no.1 and pre-tournament favourite Jannik Sinner. Djokovic, 39, has now the big opportunity to seal his 25th record Grand Slam, but his path won't be easy.

Teenager Fonseca will be raring to go against the Serbian and give him a tough fight at the Philippe Chatrier arena. The Brazilian, 19, had to recover from two sets down to beat Dino Prizmic in the second round and will be eyeing one of his biggest win of his young career.

Novak Djokovic Vs Joao Fonseca, French Open 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Novak Djokovic Vs Joao Fonseca, French Open 2026 third round match being played?

A

The Novak Djokovic Vs Joao Fonseca, French Open 2026 third round match will be played on Friday, May 29 at the Philippe-Chatrier arena. The match will begin at approx. 7pm IST.

Related Content
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning against Valentin Royer of France during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. - | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning against Valentin Royer of France during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. - Photo: AP
Novak Djokovic of Serbia prepares to serve against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Sunday, May 24, 2026 - (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)
Novak Djokovic at the French Open - File
Q

Where to watch the Novak Djokovic Vs Joao Fonseca, French Open 2026 third-round match live on TV and online?

A

In India, fans can watch the French Open 2026 live on Sony Sports Network channels. For live streaming, one can catch the action of Roland Garros 2026 on the Sony LIV app and Fancode in India.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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