In Pictures: Eid-ul-Adha Celebrations With Prayers, Hugs And Hope
Thousands gathered at Jama Masjid and Safdarjung Masjid to mark Eid-ul-Adha with prayers, embraces and quiet moments of reflection. From crowded prayer grounds and heartfelt greetings to children in festive attire and families celebrating together, the city wore a vibrant yet spiritual look on Bakrid. This photo gallery captures the colours, emotions and sense of community that defined Eid celebrations across the national capital.
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