In Pictures: Eid-ul-Adha Celebrations With Prayers, Hugs And Hope

Thousands gathered at Jama Masjid and Safdarjung Masjid to mark Eid-ul-Adha with prayers, embraces and quiet moments of reflection. From crowded prayer grounds and heartfelt greetings to children in festive attire and families celebrating together, the city wore a vibrant yet spiritual look on Bakrid. This photo gallery captures the colours, emotions and sense of community that defined Eid celebrations across the national capital.

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Bakrid celebrations in Delhi
| Photo: Rushikesh More
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Eid-ul-Adha
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Eid ul Adha 2026
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Festival of Sacrifice
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Eid al Adha celebration
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Eid greetings
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Eid prayers hope
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Muslim community gathering
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Eid ul Adha India
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Bakrid celebrations in Delhi
| Photo: Rushikesh More
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Eid al Adha celebration
| Photo: Rushikesh More
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Muslim festival
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Festival of Sacrifice
| Photo: Rushikesh More
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Eid-ul-Adha 2026
| Photo: Rushikesh More
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