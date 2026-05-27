Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live Score, French Open: Serbian Great Facing Home Hope In Second Roland Garros Round

Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live Updates, French Open 2026: Djokovic is ranked fourth, and Sierra 74th on the ATP circuit. Follow the live tennis score and updates from the Grand Slam match at Stade Roland Garros

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Bhuvan Gupta
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Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live score French Open 2026 roland garros
Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks on during a break of the first round men's singles tennis match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Photo: AP
Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live, French Open 2026 Second Round: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 men's singles second-round match between Novak Djokovic and Valentin Royer on Court Philippe-Chatrier of Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France on Wednesday (May 27). The Serbian legend continues his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title, having beaten the big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a gruelling first round. Djokovic now faces the 74th-ranked Royer, who dispatched Hugo Dellien in straight sets to record his first win in Paris. The gulf in rankings and pedigree make Novak a big favourite, but the home hope cannot be discounted entirely. Follow the live tennis score and updates from the Major match.
LIVE UPDATES

Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live Score, French Open: Set 1, Game 4

The first set is on serve so far, at 2-2. The Frenchman has held his own, while Novak has had no troubles either. It all depends on who breaks first now.

Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live Score, French Open: Love All, Play!

We are underway at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Djokovic serves first, and holds with utmost ease. The Serbian legend simply racks up four straight points to make an ideal start to the match.

Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live Score, French Open: Minutes Away!

Novak Djokovic and Valentin Royer arrive on court to loud cheers, for different reasons. Djokovic, of course for his stature and for being arguably the greatest men's player of all time, and Royer for being French! The players are warming up and the first set is about to begin.

Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live Score, French Open: Start Time, Streaming

The match is lined up next on Court Philippe-Chatrier after the ongoing women's singles clash between Elina Svitolina and Kaitlin Quevedo concludes. The Novak Djokovic vs Valentin Royer, French Open 2026 match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live Score, French Open: Hey All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of Novak Djokovic's second-round face-off with Frenchman Valentin Royer. Watch this space for pre-match info and live updates!

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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