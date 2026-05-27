Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live Score, French Open: Serbian Great Facing Home Hope In Second Roland Garros Round

Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live Score, French Open: Set 1, Game 4
The first set is on serve so far, at 2-2. The Frenchman has held his own, while Novak has had no troubles either. It all depends on who breaks first now.
Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live Score, French Open: Love All, Play!
We are underway at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Djokovic serves first, and holds with utmost ease. The Serbian legend simply racks up four straight points to make an ideal start to the match.
Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live Score, French Open: Minutes Away!
Novak Djokovic and Valentin Royer arrive on court to loud cheers, for different reasons. Djokovic, of course for his stature and for being arguably the greatest men's player of all time, and Royer for being French! The players are warming up and the first set is about to begin.
Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live Score, French Open: Start Time, Streaming
The match is lined up next on Court Philippe-Chatrier after the ongoing women's singles clash between Elina Svitolina and Kaitlin Quevedo concludes. The Novak Djokovic vs Valentin Royer, French Open 2026 match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Royer Live Score, French Open: Hey All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of Novak Djokovic's second-round face-off with Frenchman Valentin Royer. Watch this space for pre-match info and live updates!