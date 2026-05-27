Giro d'Italia 2026: Jonas Vingegaard Wins Stage 16 With Sensational Cari Climb
Dutch great Jonas Vingegaard destroyed the field to win stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2026 on Tuesday (May 26). The three-time Tour de France winner took two hours, 57 minutes and 40 seconds to cover a distance of 113km from Bellinzona to Cari in the Swiss Alps. His closest title contender, Austria's Felix Gall (Decathlon-CMA CGM), took an extra one minute and nine seconds. The stage win, his fourth, helped Vinge increase his overall lead in the general classification. With five stages to go, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider from Hillerslev has a time of 62h 10' 26", and is ahead of Gall (+1min 9secs) and Australia's Jai Hindley (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), who's further behind by one minute and 11 seconds. The riders had a rest day on Monday, the last of the tour. The first Grand Tour of the year will conclude on May 31, a Rome-to-Rome flat race. Briton Simon Yates (Visma–Lease a Bike) won the 2025 edition.
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