Giro d'Italia 2026: Jonas Vingegaard Wins Stage 16 With Sensational Cari Climb

Dutch great Jonas Vingegaard destroyed the field to win stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2026 on Tuesday (May 26). The three-time Tour de France winner took two hours, 57 minutes and 40 seconds to cover a distance of 113km from Bellinzona to Cari in the Swiss Alps. His closest title contender, Austria's Felix Gall (Decathlon-CMA CGM), took an extra one minute and nine seconds. The stage win, his fourth, helped Vinge increase his overall lead in the general classification. With five stages to go, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider from Hillerslev has a time of 62h 10' 26", and is ahead of Gall (+1min 9secs) and Australia's Jai Hindley (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), who's further behind by one minute and 11 seconds. The riders had a rest day on Monday, the last of the tour. The first Grand Tour of the year will conclude on May 31, a Rome-to-Rome flat race. Briton Simon Yates (Visma–Lease a Bike) won the 2025 edition.

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Jonas Vingegaard Giro d'Italia Cycling stage 16
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader as he celebrates winning the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Bellinzona to Cari', Switzerland. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Jonas Vingegaard Giro 2026
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader as he celebrates on the podium winning the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Bellinzona to Cari', Switzerland. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
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Jonas Vingegaard Italy Giro dItalia Cycling Giro stage 16 photos
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader as he celebrates winning the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Bellinzona to Cari', Switzerland. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia Bellinzona to Cari
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates winning the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Bellinzona to Cari', Switzerland. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia Switzerland stages 2026
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader as he celebrates winning the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Bellinzona to Cari', Switzerland. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Jonas Vingegaard Cari climb pictures
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader on his way to win the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Bellinzona to Cari', Switzerland. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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Swiss Alps cycling photography
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader on his way to win the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Bellinzona to Cari', Switzerland. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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2026 Giro dItalia stage 16
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, pedals in the pack during the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Bellinzona to Cari', Switzerland. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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2026 Giro dItalia stage 16 photos
The pack rides during the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Bellinzona to Cari', Switzerland. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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2026 Giro dItalia stage 16 highlights
The pack rides during the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Bellinzona to Cari', Switzerland. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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