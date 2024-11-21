In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days

Olena Moiseeva with her son and daughter cry near the coffin of her husband Yurii Moiseev, a Ukrainian soldier from the 44th battalion who was killed during fighting with Russian Forces in Terny on Nov. 28, 2023, during the funeral ceremony in Brovary, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
Graves of Ukrainian soldiers who died since Russia launched its full-scale invasion are seen at Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday Nov. 11, 2024.
Anastasia helps husband Serhiy Ponomarenko, a Ukrainian serviceman who had two limbs amputated after fighting at the frontline, as he does his morning exercises in Halychyna rehabilitation center in Lviv, Ukraine, Nov. 11, 2024.
Serhii Saphonov, head of blast furnace speaks by phone at the operating room at Zaporizhstal steel factory in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday Nov. 11, 2024.
Children study in an underground school in Liubotyn, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday Nov. 11, 2024.
Residents collect water in bottles because the constant Russian shelling has left civilians without functioning infrastructure facilities in Pokrovsk, Nov. 11, 2024
Volodymyr Sukhovetsky, a head of a music college, conducts a children's orchestra in a lesson in the basement shelter of his school during a Russian missile attack alert in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
A woman cooks soup in a hostel for displaced persons in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday Nov. 11, 2024.
Ukrainian serviceman, Vasyl, who had three limbs amputated after fighting at the frontline, exercises at Halychyna rehabilitation center in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday Nov. 11, 2024.
Ukrainian servicemen of the Bugskiy Gard unit prepare mortar shells at frontline positions in the Kherson region, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
Cars drive on the road near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in the city center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
A woman buys vegetables in a market in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday Nov. 11, 2024.
A metallurgist works at a blast furnace in the Zaporizhstal steel factory in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Nov. 11, 2024.
Yulia Ponomarenko kisses her newborn baby Marianna, at the maternity hospital №7 in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024
The body of a dead Russian soldier lies on the ground at the frontline between Russian and Ukrainian positions near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, Nov. 11, 2024.