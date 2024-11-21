International

In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days

As the world marks 1000 days of the Russia-Ukraine war, the following pictures explore the day-to-day life across Ukranian cities as the war continues to escalate.

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: Olena Moiseeva with her son and daughter cry near the coffin of her husband Yurii Moiseev | Photo: Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Olena Moiseeva with her son and daughter cry near the coffin of her husband Yurii Moiseev, a Ukrainian soldier from the 44th battalion who was killed during fighting with Russian Forces in Terny on Nov. 28, 2023, during the funeral ceremony in Brovary, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: Graves of Ukrainian soldiers | Photo: AP/Mykola Tys
Graves of Ukrainian soldiers who died since Russia launched its full-scale invasion are seen at Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday Nov. 11, 2024.

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: Serhiy Ponomarenko, a Ukrainian serviceman who had two limbs amputated after fighting at the frontline | Photo: AP/Mykola Tys
Anastasia helps husband Serhiy Ponomarenko, a Ukrainian serviceman who had two limbs amputated after fighting at the frontline, as he does his morning exercises in Halychyna rehabilitation center in Lviv, Ukraine, Nov. 11, 2024.

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: Serhii Saphonov, head of blast furnace | Photo: AP/Kateryna Klochko
Serhii Saphonov, head of blast furnace speaks by phone at the operating room at Zaporizhstal steel factory in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday Nov. 11, 2024.

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: Children study in an underground school in Liubotyn | Photo: AP/Andrii Marienko
Children study in an underground school in Liubotyn, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday Nov. 11, 2024.

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: Residents collect water in bottles | Photo: George Ivanchenko/AP
Residents collect water in bottles because the constant Russian shelling has left civilians without functioning infrastructure facilities in Pokrovsk, Nov. 11, 2024

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: Volodymyr Sukhovetsky conducts a children's orchestra in a lesson in the basement shelter | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
Volodymyr Sukhovetsky, a head of a music college, conducts a children's orchestra in a lesson in the basement shelter of his school during a Russian missile attack alert in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: A woman cooks soup for displaced persons | Photo: AP/Mykola Tys
A woman cooks soup in a hostel for displaced persons in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday Nov. 11, 2024.

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: Ukrainian serviceman, Vasyl exercises at Halychyna rehabilitation center | Photo: AP/Mykola Tys
Ukrainian serviceman, Vasyl, who had three limbs amputated after fighting at the frontline, exercises at Halychyna rehabilitation center in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday Nov. 11, 2024.

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: Ukrainian servicemen prepare mortar shells at frontline positions in the Kherson region | Photo: AP/Alex Babenko
Ukrainian servicemen of the Bugskiy Gard unit prepare mortar shells at frontline positions in the Kherson region, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: View of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
Cars drive on the road near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in the city center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: Vegetables market in Lviv | Photo: AP/Mykola Tys
A woman buys vegetables in a market in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday Nov. 11, 2024.

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: A metallurgist works at a blast furnace | Photo: AP/Kateryna Klochko
A metallurgist works at a blast furnace in the Zaporizhstal steel factory in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Nov. 11, 2024.

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: Yulia Ponomarenko kisses her newborn baby | Photo: AP/Nina Lyashonok
Yulia Ponomarenko kisses her newborn baby Marianna, at the maternity hospital №7 in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024

Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days: Body of a dead Russian soldier near Klishchiivka | Photo: AP/Kostiantyn Bilous
The body of a dead Russian soldier lies on the ground at the frontline between Russian and Ukrainian positions near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, Nov. 11, 2024.

