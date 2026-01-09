Venezuela Begins Releasing Political Prisoners Amid US Pressure

Interim government frees detainees from notorious prisons even as arrests and crackdowns continue elsewhere

Venezuela’s interim government on Thursday began releasing political prisoners from two of the country’s most notorious detention centres, marking its first apparent gesture of change since the United States captured President Nicolás Maduro and announced it would oversee the country’s transition.

Jorge Rodríguez, head of Venezuela’s National Assembly and brother of interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, said an “important number” of prisoners — both Venezuelans and foreign nationals — would be freed. However, by Thursday afternoon, only five releases had been officially confirmed.

Among those released was Rocío San Miguel, one of Venezuela’s most prominent security analysts and a dual Venezuelan-Spanish citizen who was detained in February 2024 after investigating abuses by the Maduro government. The Spanish government confirmed that five Spanish nationals were freed, including San Miguel.

Human rights organisations estimate that between 800 and 900 political prisoners remain incarcerated in Venezuela, many under harsh conditions. More than 100 opposition party members and over 20 journalists are still behind bars, according to rights groups and media unions.

While the prisoner releases raised hopes of political opening, rights advocates warned that the government has simultaneously intensified crackdowns elsewhere. Authorities have reportedly continued interrogations, phone searches and arrests of citizens suspected of supporting Maduro’s capture.

“This could be the beginning of dismantling a repressive system, but only if it is sustained,” said Alfredo Romero, director of Foro Penal, Venezuela’s leading human rights organisation. “The justice system must protect citizens, not persecute political dissent.”

The White House welcomed the move, calling it an example of “maximum leverage” being used to secure outcomes for both Venezuelans and Americans. However, analysts cautioned that Venezuela has previously followed cycles of repression followed by limited prisoner releases, particularly around politically sensitive moments.

Following disputed claims of victory in the 2024 elections, Venezuelan authorities arrested nearly 2,000 protesters in a nationwide crackdown known as “Operation Knock Knock.” Although some were later released, arbitrary detentions increased again in recent months amid escalating tensions with Washington.

Relatives of detainees gathered outside El Helicoide prison in Caracas and the Rodeo prison on Thursday, hoping for news of loved ones. Many said the releases, though limited, offered renewed hope.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington’s plan for Venezuela involved three phases — stabilisation, reconciliation and transition — with reconciliation including the release of political prisoners and the return of opposition leaders.

Democratic lawmakers in the US criticised the strategy, warning against prolonged control of Venezuelan resources as leverage. Meanwhile, opposition leaders inside and outside Venezuela said the releases had slightly eased fears that democratic reforms would be sidelined entirely.

By Thursday evening, the government had not disclosed how many more prisoners would be freed, leaving families and rights groups uncertain about the scope and durability of the move.

