WPL 2026: Meg Lanning Roasts Ex-DC Teammate Jemimah Rodrigues On Live Show - Video

Watch Meg Lanning sledge ex-DC teammate Jemimah Rodrigues live as WPL 2026 build-up delivers rivalry, banter, and insight into friendships turning competitive on the field

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
WPL 2026: Meg Lanning Roasts Ex-DC Teammate Jemimah Rodrigues On Live Show - Video
Delhi Capitals Women players celebrating a wicket against Mumbai Indians Women in WPL 2024. Photo: X/ @wplt20
Summary
  • Meg Lanning’s playful sledge at Jemimah Rodrigues added early entertainment to WPL 2026 buzz

  • Rodrigues played her first three WPL seasons under Lanning at Delhi Capitals, making their rivalry more meaningful

  • Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana highlighted how friendship pauses when competition begins

Women’s Premier League is back and the excitement isn’t just on the field, it’s off it too. As WPL 2026 gears up to kick off from January 9, players and captains are already in the spotlight, setting the tone for another thrilling season of elite women’s T20 cricket in India.

And amidst all the action, a playful moment has taken social media by storm. UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning, now leading her new side after being released by Delhi Capitals, delivered a cheeky live sledge at her former DC teammate Jemimah Rodrigues, who will now lead DC, during a pre-tournament show, proving the banter and camaraderie are as fierce as the competition itself.

Lanning’s Light-Hearted Sledge Adds Buzz to WPL 2026

At a truth-or-dare segment on the JioStar show featuring all five WPL captains, Lanning was dared to roast Rodrigues, and she did it with flair. Playfully referring to past match moments, Lanning joked about fielders “not listening and dancing on the field,” poking fun at Rodrigues in good spirits. The quip left fellow captains in splits and instantly became a fan favourite clip online.

Jemimah Rodrigues spent the first three seasons of the Women’s Premier League playing under Meg Lanning at Delhi Capitals, where she evolved both as a batter and a leader. The Australian legend’s calm authority and match awareness left a lasting impact on Rodrigues, making their current friendly rivalry even more special for fans watching WPL 2026 unfold.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana on Rivalry

The Meg Lanning–Jemimah Rodrigues moment isn’t the only example of how elite friendships take a back seat in the WPL. Harmanpreet Kaur also pointed out that while bonds remain strong off the field, professionalism takes over once the match begins, with the sole focus being on winning for the team.

Smriti Mandhana agreed, saying beating close friends in competition carries a special thrill. While personal respect remains intact, both stars made it clear that in the WPL, friendship pauses, rivalry rises, and only victory truly matters.

Published At:
