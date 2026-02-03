DC Vs GG Toss Update, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Bowling First; Jemimah Rodrigues' Coin Luck Shines Again

Delhi Capitals win eighth toss in nine WPL 2026 games
Capitals seeking a fourth consecutive final appearance
Gujarat Giants eye a maiden summit clash berth
Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the coin toss and elected to field first against Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League 2026 Eliminator face-off at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara on Tuesday (February 3). It was the eighth time in nine games that Rodrigues called the toss correctly this season.
The Capitals' spearhead said that it looked like a fresh surface and that any target was chaseable. Giants' captain Ashleigh Gardner, on the other hand, said that her team was looking to bat first anyway.
DC Vs GG, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ash Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani
The only team to make the playoffs cut in all four WPL seasons, the Rodrigues-led Capitals are seeking a fourth consecutive final appearance. Gardner's Giants, on the other hand, eye a maiden summit clash berth and enter the game on the back of a hat-trick of wins.
DC Vs GG, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Squads
Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Eddla Srujana, Pragati Singh, Lucy Hamilton, Taniya Bhatia, Alana King
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Danni Wyatt-Hodge