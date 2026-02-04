DC Vs GG, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Win By Seven Wickets, Stamp Final Ticket
Delhi Capitals produced an all-round performance to continue their superb consistency, marching into a fourth consecutive Women's Premier League final with a breezy seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator, in Vadodara on Tuesday (February 3, 2026). Eelecting to bowl, the Capitals' bowlers restricted Gujarat to 168 for seven before Shafali Verma (31 off 21 balls) and Lizelle Lee (43 off 24) laid the foundation for the chase with a brisk 89-run opening stand, helping overhaul the target in 15.4 overs. Veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp hit the winning runs for Delhi, who will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on Thursday.
