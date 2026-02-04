DC Vs GG, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Win By Seven Wickets, Stamp Final Ticket

Delhi Capitals' captain Jemimah Rodrigues, right, shakes hands with Gujarat Giants' captain Ashleigh Gardner after her team's win over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 eliminator T20 cricket match, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

1/11 Delhi Capitals' captain Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after her team's win over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 eliminator T20 cricket match, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





2/11 Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp, right, with teammate Laura Wolvaardt during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 eliminator T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





3/11 Delhi Capitals' Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 eliminator T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





4/11 Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 eliminator T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





5/11 Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 eliminator T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





6/11 Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 eliminator T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





7/11 Gujarat Giants' Kashvee Gautam, left, and Beth Mooney during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 eliminator T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





8/11 Vadodara: Gujarat Giants' Kashvee Gautam plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 eliminator T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





9/11 Delhi Capitals' Chinelle Henry bowls during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 eliminator T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





10/11 Gujarat Giants' Beth Mooney plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 eliminator T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





11/11 Gujarat Giants' Georgia Wareham plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 eliminator T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





