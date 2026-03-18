Manchester City 1-2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vinicius Jr's Brace Power Los Blancos To Quarter-Final
Real Madrid edged past Man City 2-1 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 and qualified for the quarter-final with a aggregate score of 5-1. Real Madrid entered the game with a 3-0 lead in aggregate from the first leg. The match started evenly but the balance tipped in the 19th minute of the first half. Benardo Silva blocked a Vinicius Jr shot on goal with his elbow and upon VAR check, referee awarded a penalty to Real Madrid and showed a red card to Silva. Vinicius scored from the spot to provide the lead to Real Madrid. Man City were resilient and didn't back down. Despite being down to ten men, they repeatedly troubled Real Madrid throughout the game. Haaland scored the equaliser from a Jeremy Doku cross. Man City pushed for goals in the second half, but Real Madrid kept denying it. In the dying minutes of the game, Vinicius scored again to seal the win and the tie in Los Blancos' favour.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE