Manchester City 1-2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vinicius Jr's Brace Power Los Blancos To Quarter-Final

Real Madrid edged past Man City 2-1 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 and qualified for the quarter-final with a aggregate score of 5-1. Real Madrid entered the game with a 3-0 lead in aggregate from the first leg. The match started evenly but the balance tipped in the 19th minute of the first half. Benardo Silva blocked a Vinicius Jr shot on goal with his elbow and upon VAR check, referee awarded a penalty to Real Madrid and showed a red card to Silva. Vinicius scored from the spot to provide the lead to Real Madrid. Man City were resilient and didn't back down. Despite being down to ten men, they repeatedly troubled Real Madrid throughout the game. Haaland scored the equaliser from a Jeremy Doku cross. Man City pushed for goals in the second half, but Real Madrid kept denying it. In the dying minutes of the game, Vinicius scored again to seal the win and the tie in Los Blancos' favour.

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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League soccer-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League soccer-Vinicius Junior, Antonio Ruediger
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior jumps on Real Madrid's Antonio Ruediger after winning the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League soccer-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola talks to Real Madrid's Antonio Ruediger while Real Madrid's head coach Alvaro Arbeloa embraces Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior after the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League soccer-
Real Madrid fans react during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League soccer-Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni fouls Manchester City's Rayan Cherki during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League soccer-Fran Garcia
Real Madrid's Fran Garcia blocks a ball kicked by Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League soccer-Jeremy Doku
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League soccer-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's scorer Vinicius Junior reacts at the corner flag after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League soccer-Clement Turpin
Referee Clement Turpin shows a red card for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League soccer-Bernardo Silva
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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