Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group A Match
All eyes are on Estadio Azteca as Mexico and South Africa get the FIFA World Cup 2026 underway in the first match of the expanded 48-team tournament. The hosts arrive full of confidence after an eight-match unbeaten run and will look to make home advantage count, while South Africa are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010 and eager to announce their return with a statement result. With history, pride and crucial Group A points at stake, the stage is set for a fascinating opener.
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