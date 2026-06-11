Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group A Match

All eyes are on Estadio Azteca as Mexico and South Africa get the FIFA World Cup 2026 underway in the first match of the expanded 48-team tournament. The hosts arrive full of confidence after an eight-match unbeaten run and will look to make home advantage count, while South Africa are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010 and eager to announce their return with a statement result. With history, pride and crucial Group A points at stake, the stage is set for a fascinating opener.

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Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics
Volunteers pull a tarp over the pitch before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
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Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics
A demonstrator holds a Mexican flag during a march before the opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ginnette Riquelme
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Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics
Performers on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics
Performers on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko)
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fifa world cup 2026 Mexico opening ceremony Alejandro Dominguez Aleksander Ceferin ap photo
CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez, center, chats with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, back to camera, on the tribune before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
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fifa world cup 2026 Mexico opening ceremony Shakira 2 ap photo
Singer Shakira performs on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
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fifa world cup 2026 Mexico opening ceremony giant trophy performers ap photo
Performers on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
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Mexico vs south Africa fifa world cup 2026 group a fans flag ap photo
Mexican fans cheer before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
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