Naomi Osaka Vs Daria Kasatkina, Wimbledon: Japanese Star Storms Into Maiden Fourth Round At SW19
Naomi Osaka reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career after producing a dominant 6-1, 6-3 victory over Australia's Daria Kasatkina on Friday. The four-time Grand Slam champion fired five aces, struck 25 winners and broke serve five times to maintain her perfect 4-0 head-to-head record against Kasatkina. Delighted to finally register a win on No. 1 Court, Osaka said she felt confident after building momentum with several grass-court matches in recent weeks. The Japanese star will now face her toughest challenge yet against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who holds a 3-1 advantage in their head-to-head, including a straight-sets win at this year's French Open.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE