Outlook Explains | Why Centre Ordered Removal of Chinese Apps Used to Stop E-Rickshaws

The Centre has ordered the removal of BAT-BMS, Epoch Li-ion and Lossigy after reports they were misused to remotely disable e-rickshaws.
The apps allegedly exploit Bluetooth-enabled battery systems that lack password protection or authentication.
Drivers reported their e-rickshaws suddenly stopping in traffic, leading to lost earnings and raising road safety concerns.
The Centre has ordered the removal of mobile applications allegedly being misused to remotely disable e-rickshaws in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).
The action came after videos showed people using Bluetooth-based battery apps to switch off moving e-rickshaws, raising concerns over road safety, driver livelihoods and the security of connected battery systems.
IT Secretary S Krishnan confirmed the move at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Cybersecurity Summit. "That is right…there are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday and both of them have been taken down from the app stores," PTI quoted him as saying.
Krishnan also said the government would take up the issue with app store operators to ensure that potentially harmful applications do not enter the public domain.
Which Apps Have Been Taken Down?
The applications named in reports include BAT-BMS, Epoch Li-ion and Lossigy. These are battery management apps used to connect with Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries.
The apps are meant to monitor battery parameters such as voltage, temperature, current, charging cycles and power output. They also allow users to switch the battery discharge function on or off, a feature used during maintenance.
The government has not said the apps were designed for malicious use. The concern is that their control functions were allegedly misused to cut power to e-rickshaws on public roads.
What’s The Prank That Got E-Rickshaw Drivers Worried
What began as a prank has turned into harassment for several e-rickshaw drivers.
Videos circulating on social media allegedly show people connecting to nearby e-rickshaw batteries through these apps and switching off the discharge function. Once the discharge is disabled, the motor loses power and the vehicle comes to a halt.
Drivers have complained that their vehicles stopped suddenly in traffic, leaving them stranded without warning. The issue drew attention after the videos went viral and complaints reached the Delhi government, the Centre and Delhi Police.
For e-rickshaw drivers, the issue has meant loss of work, confusion and financial distress.
Many drivers operate rented vehicles and do not know that their batteries can be controlled through a mobile app. When the vehicle stops, they may assume it has developed a mechanical fault and spend hours trying to get it repaired.
A viral video on Instagram showed a driver whose e-rickshaw was allegedly disabled by a stranger. Since not all drivers have smartphones or know how to use battery management apps, restarting the vehicle can depend on someone reconnecting to the battery and switching discharge back on.
Speaking to ANI, social media influencer Amaan Siddiqui described helping one such driver after suspecting that an app had disabled the vehicle.
"I saw a man tying up his rickshaw to another in order to move it," Siddiqui said. "I suspected this app to be behind it. I brought my vehicle behind it and tried connecting my app to the rickshaw. Once it connected, I asked him to stop and told him that his rickshaw would now restart."
The driver reportedly lost Rs 400 to Rs 500 that day.
"He broke down and told me that he had lost an entire day of earning. He had taken the rickshaw on rent... His rickshaw had been at the same spot for an entire day," Siddiqui said.
How Does The App Disable An E-Rickshaw?
BAT-BMS was developed by Chinese company Shenzhen Grenergy Technology as a battery management application. It allows users to monitor battery health, voltage, temperature, charging cycles and power output. It also includes a function to turn battery discharge on or off.
Some lithium-ion battery systems used in low-cost e-rickshaws are Bluetooth-enabled. When such systems do not require password protection or authentication, a person nearby can connect to the battery through the app.
A senior Delhi government official said, "There is no password or authentication. As a result, cutting the power output and bringing the vehicle to a sudden halt becomes easy."
In such cases, anyone within Bluetooth range, roughly 10 to 15 metres, can connect to the battery and disable discharge with a single tap. Older e-rickshaws powered by lead-acid batteries are not affected because they do not use Bluetooth-enabled battery management systems.
Why Is It A Safety Concern?
A vehicle losing power suddenly in traffic can endanger the driver, passengers and other road users.
The risk is higher because the shutdown can happen without the driver's knowledge and without any visible mechanical failure. On busy roads, an abrupt halt can obstruct traffic and increase the possibility of collisions.