India 'Strategic Diplomatic Driver' For IMEC: Columbia University Project

The project noted that the "urgency of discussions around projects like IMEC became front and centre" following the closure of the crucial maritime chokepoint Strait of Hormuz in March this year in the wake of the US-Israel-Iran conflict. “Given its position as the sole maritime exit from the Persian Gulf, the strait functions as a structural dependency for nearly every energy-importing nation along the IMEC corridor, including India, which relies on Gulf imports for the majority of its crude oil supply,” the report said.