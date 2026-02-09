Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

Officials said a broad range of issues including registration of e-rickshaws, related infrastructure like charging facilities, designated routes and stands, and traffic management will be discussed during the formulation of the policy.

Delhi auto rickshaw
The transport department in 2014 issued a notification regulating the movement of e-rickshaws. The notification lists 236 roads where e-rickshaws are prohibited from plying and parking. Photo: File photo
  • A senior government officer said the need for a policy to regulate e-rickshaws was felt as it is not only a medium of last-mile connectivity but also provides livelihood to a large number of people.

  • Initially introduced as an eco-friendly transport option, e-rickshaws have increasingly become a problem on city roads due to slow movement, contributing to traffic congestion and safety concerns.

  • The Delhi High Court had sought a response from the Delhi government and traffic police on a PIL seeking to regulate e-rickshaws in the capital.

Delhi government is formulating a policy to regulate e-rickshaws in the city to tackle the traffic congestion caused by these vehicles, while aiming to posit the mode of transport as an effective last-mile connectivity option, officials said on Monday.

A senior government officer said the need for a policy to regulate e-rickshaws was felt as it is not only a medium of last-mile connectivity but also provides livelihood to a large number of people.

"The issue was discussed informally in some meetings and now the transport department is likely to hold a formal meeting to work out modalities of the policy," he said.

Officials said a broad range of issues including registration of e-rickshaws, related infrastructure like charging facilities, designated routes and stands, and traffic management will be discussed during the formulation of the policy.

Initially introduced as an eco-friendly transport option, e-rickshaws have increasingly become a problem on city roads due to slow movement, contributing to traffic congestion and safety concerns.

According to the official data of the Delhi government, 2,04,131 e-rickshaws are registered on the Vahan dashboard as of January 2026. However, unofficial estimates suggest the actual number is much higher.

As per the plan, the government is considering giving time to unregistered e-rickshaw owners to register themselves so that their livelihood is secure while also prioritising road safety, officials added.

Last month, the Delhi High Court had sought a response from the Delhi government and traffic police on a PIL seeking to regulate e-rickshaws in the capital.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was hearing the application filed by Manish Parashar, who lost his 8-year-old daughter in an accident last year while she going to school on an e-rickshaw.

The court issued notice to the city government, its transport department, traffic police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and asked the authorities to state the measures adopted by them.

As per latest government data, the highest number of e-rickshaws are registered in Rohini (46,150) while the lowest number is recorded IP Estate-94. Wazirpur area has 30,252 registered e-rickshaws, while Janakpuri has 26,661 and Loni Road has 28,858.

The transport department in 2014 issued a notification regulating the movement of e-rickshaws. The notification lists 236 roads where e-rickshaws are prohibited from plying and parking.

